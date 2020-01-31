FARIBAULT — The Owatonna swimming and diving team capped the most successful season in head coach Peter Rhodes’ seven-year tenure with a convincing 96-79 Big Nine Conference victory over rival Faribault on Thursday night.
“We beat a couple of teams that I knew we were going to beat, one team that I really had no idea about and then we won one that we shouldn’t have,” said Rhodes about the Huskies’ success regular season campaign. “We also came very close in one other meet against a team that was favored against us. It has been a pretty fun year so far.”
In the pool on Thursday, the two most exciting finishes came in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle relay.
Fletcher Schulz posted a 52.40 and won the 100 free by 0.01 of a second over the Falcons’ Reilly Akemann.
In the 200 relay, Faribault bested Owatonna by less than a second with a time of 1:36.57 to the Huskies’ 1:37.7.
“Faribault just had a little too much for us up front,” Rhodes said. “Fletcher, made it exciting though (in the final leg). About 10 more yards of the pool and we would have won.” Schulz registered the fastest time of the eight combined individuals in the relay with a 23.27 in the anchor position.
The Huskies gobbled up 12 team points by capturing the top two spots in the 200 medley relay while Ryan Peterson (200 IM and 500 freestyle), Ethan Engels (100 butterfly) and Logan Steckelberg (100 backstroke) each posted blue ribbon times before the match went into exhibition.
In total, Owatonna posted 40 lifetime best times between the varsity and JV.
OHS wraps up the regular season next Thursday during Day 1 of the Big Nine Conference meet.