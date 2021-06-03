The Owatonna girls lacrosse season came to an end Wednesday afternoon in Owatonna with the Huskies' 11-10 loss at the hands of Rochester Century to open the Section 1 postseason tournament.
"That was definitely not the result any of us wanted," an emotional Owatonna coach Dani Licht said after the game. "But overall, I'm so proud of these girls and how they played this season. It was great to have [the 12 seniors] on the team this year to kind of teach and mentor the young ones. I'm excited already for next season and what we still have to offer."
The two teams entered halftime tied at five apiece with both exchanging punches throughout the course of the opening half.
Allie Keller and Elizabeth Harder started off the scoring for the Huskies as the Panthers focused their effort on slowing down the dynamic scoring duo of Annie Moran and Audrey Simon by double-teaming them whenever the opportunity presented itself.
Century executed their near-goal defense extremely well all game and their pesky offense quickly responded from any punch Owatonna threw their way. While the Huskies struggled with completing crisp, clean passes, the Panthers were dictating the pace of play and forcing Owatonna to play outside of their collective comfort zone.
However, in typical Huskies' fashion, they did not quit fighting.
Two quick goals by Moran midway through the second half — one fueled by an excellent fastbreak by Harder and the other after a steal and sharp pass by Ava Eitrheim — momentarily pushed the momentum back in Owatonna's favor. However, this would be short-lived as Century quickly responded with goals of their own.
Moran's shot attempt as the final buzzer sounded missed just high and outside, sending the Huskies home and the Panthers on to the semifinals.
Owatonna concluded their season with an 11-3 record overall and a Big 9 Conference championship under their belt. While the team will be losing 12 seniors to graduation, they will be returning 72.3% of their scoring output next spring, led by Moran and Simon.
"That does put a smile on my face," Licht said with a laugh when she was reminded of this fact. "But we are going to be missing some huge assets in the midfield that gave us those opportunities. Those are going to be some big shoes to fill."
While the final results were not what the Huskies and their faithful hoped for, Licht couldn't help but praise her girls in thanks for all the hard work they put in all season after the game.
"I pushed them so hard all season," Licth said. "We were running miles and miles and miles every single week. They didn't like it. They didn't like me sometimes! But they never asked questions and they always kept going. I'm proud of them and excited for a lot of them to go into the real world and college, but the biggest thing, I say it every single week, I'm proud of them."