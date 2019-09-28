FARIBAULT — It probably wouldn’t be accurate to call Owatonna’s short trip up I-35 to Faribault on Friday a redemption game, but it would be safe to say the Huskies were a little extra motivated to re-assert themselves on both sides of the ball and establish a solid baseline moving forward.
Consider it done.
Though the Falcons’ overall talent-level was at least a few notches below that of the Huskies’ Week 4 opponent, Rochester Mayo, Owatonna steamrolled their longtime rivals and didn’t blink on their way to a 56-7 Big Southeast District victory at Bruce Smith Field.
A week after accumulating just over 200 total yards against the Spartans, the Huskies doubled that total by halftime, and perhaps just as importantly, put together one of their finest defensive efforts against the pass all season.
Faribault starting quarterback Nick Ehlers completed just three passes for 82 yards, one of which spanned 65 yards and another that was snatched by the unintended target mere inches from the ground in the middle of a mess of defenders. Throw in a 7-yard connection in the third quarter, and that’s it. Ehlers was forced into 10 incompletions in roughly three quarters of action and connected on just 1 of 5 passes in the first 12 minutes when the result was technically still in doubt.
“We had a good week of practice,” Williams said of his team’s preparation for the Falcons. “Kids are pretty resilient and they came back and had a good week of prep, the weather was cooperative. It wasn’t a death march out there and we were able to get our work done. I thought they came out and executed in all phases tonight.”
Coming off a game in which they gained just 113 rushing yards, the Huskies were motivated to regain their mojo on the ground — and after a bit of a lukewarm start on the opening drive in which they averaged just 3.5 yards on four carries — they did just that.
Tanner Hall — who accumulated just 56 yards on 15 carries and fumbled late in the fourth quarter against Mayo — rediscovered the production he flashed in the first three weeks of the season, exploding for 156 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 13.1 yards-per-carry overall and gained no fewer than 16 yards on six of his final seven touches. His touchdown came less than three minutes after the Falcons had drawn within 28-7 and spanned 38 yards in the middle of the second quarter.
“It definitely feels good to bounce back,” Hall said after the game. “I had that fumble and they talked to me about it and they said just forget about it and I just went out and did my best. (Matt) Skala talked to me and it was nerve-wracking at first, but once you got the vibe it clicked in.”
As well as the defense played and as productive as the ground-game was, it was Owatonna’s aerial display that stole the spotlight.
Brayden Truelson and Sol Havelka finished a combined 15-for-22 for 225 yards and three passing touchdowns.
And then there were those catches.
Carson DeKam hauled-in the first eye-popping grab on the game’s opening drive, cutting across the middle of the field before turning his body near the goal line and spearing the ball with his right hand and crossing into the end zone.
On the next Owatonna possession, Payton Beyer loped down the right side line, tracked the ball as Truelson twirled it in his direction and elevated with his defender draped all over him. In a single motion, the 6-3 junior latched onto the pass and fell into the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown with 7 minutes, 42 seconds on the clock.
On Owatonna’s next offensive possession, Beyer showed off even more athleticism by leaping backwards and cradling a 32-yard pass from Havelka, crashing to the ground at the 1-yard line. What made the reception especially noteworthy was the fact that the Faribault defender initiated deliberate contact well before the ball reached Beyer’s hands and was flagged for pass interference.
Beyer and Havelka connected for a second touchdown late in the second quarter on a pretty jump-ball pass on the right side of the end zone. With at least six inches on his defender, Isaac Mata, Beyer simply grabbed the ball at the apex of his jump and fell onto the grass in the end zone for the score.
Beyer led the Huskies with a season-high 90 receiving yards as six different players finished with at least one reception. Matt Williams did the dirty work over the middle and put his superb vision and footwork on full display on numerous occasions. All six of his receptions came in the second and third quarters in approximately 15 minutes of game action.
“I was pleased with the receivers’ desire to go up and get the ball,” coach Williams said. “Carson had a nice catch. Beyer had a nice couple catches. Matt came back on some scrambles and actually caught two balls on scramble-drill balls that we extended. I thought the line protected well again.”