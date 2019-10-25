MEDFORD — The second-seeded Medford volleyball team opened the postseason with a resounding 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-11) victory over No. 9 Southland on Thursday night in Section 1-A action.
With the victory, the Tigers (21-8) advance to play No. 6 Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Cardinals — who lost to Medford 3-0 on Oct. 3 — upset third-seeded Grand Meadow, 3-0, on Thursday.
Against the Rebels, Kinsey Cronin smashed a team-high 11 kills while Emma Kniefel added nine and Alyvia Johnson eight. Morgan Langeslag orchestrated the offense at setter and handed out 35 assists.
Libero Kiley Nihart spearheaded the back row with 15 digs. Izzy Reuvers added eight digs and two aces.
“Southland was a scrappy team and did a good job of keeping the ball alive,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “Once we settled in we did a nice job. We were pushing our passes a little tight to the net all night long and our offense did a good job of adjusting to the tight sets. Everyone contributed to our win tonight.”