After the first day of the Section 1A track and field championships Tuesday at Triton, Medford freshman Jackie Cole already has one entry into the Class A state championships locked up.
On day two Thursday, she'll aim to add two more entries.
In the long jump finals Tuesday, Cole flew to a distance of 16 feet, 5 inches to win out a closely-contested battle for the second and final state-qualifying spot. Cole tied for second with Pine Island's Jaci Newman, but secured second on a tiebreaker. Kenyon-Wanamingo's Vanessa Schmidt jumped only half an inch shorter to finish fourth.
Cole also qualified for Thursday's finals in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. In the 100, she finished seventh in 12.97 seconds, which is only three tenths away from the automatic state-qualifying standard of 12.67, which four runners achieved Tuesday. In the 200, Cole ran a 26.89 to finish fifth. She's a little more than half a second off the pace of the second-fastest runner Tuesday.
In addition to Cole, the boys 1,600 relay team for the Tigers qualified for Thursday's finals in seventh place with a time of 3:38.44 with a team of Brock Merritt, Cohen O'Connor, Cohen Stursa and Tyler Stursa. The state standard is 3:28.10, and Pine Island posted the second-fastest time of the prelims with a 3:30.39.
Forsberg qualifies for state
Blooming Prairie freshman Annaka Forsberg finished in a tie for first place in Tuesday's high jump finals, and even though she lost the tiebreaker, she still snagged the second state qualifying spot.
Her clearance of 5 feet, 2 inches also matched the state standard.
Also moving onto Thursday for the Awesome Blossoms were Bradley Simon in the 100, Sam Skillestad in the 400 and Xavier Rennie in the 110 hurdles.
Simon's time of 11.46 in the 100 qualified him in seventh and was less than two-tenths slower than the state standard of 11.29, which four runners achieved during the prelims.
Skillestad qualified fourth in the 400 with a time of 53.26, which is nearly three seconds off the state standard but less than a second away the second-fastest time of the prelims by Pine Island's Zach Ihde (52.43).
Rennie, meanwhile, placed himself in prime position to qualify for state with a time of 16.24 seconds, which was the second-fastest time in the field and the fastest in his preliminary heat. It's also less than a second away from the state standard of 15.58.