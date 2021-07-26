The Owatonna Aces will begin their postseason run on Wednesday night when they face off against the Stewartville-Racine Sharks at 7:30 p.m. in Stewartville. The Aces will compete during the preliminary portion of the bracket in which they were awarded the No. 8 seed. The top four teams — the first and second place finishers as well as the winners of both ends of the consolation bracket — will advance to the Region 5C Finals against the top four seeds. Both brackets are provided below in full.
The Aces have their work cut out for them and are looking to make their first state tournament appearance since 2015 when they lost, 4-3, to Blue Earth in the opening round. Below is a brief summary of the 12 teams in Region 5C.
Owatonna
Last state appearance: 2015 (Other recent appearances: 2008-2009, 2013-15)
- 2015: 4-3 loss to Blue Earth
- 2014: 2-1 win over New Munich; 6-5 loss to Lastrup
- 2013: 3-2 loss to St. Benedict
State title(s): 1938 (3-2 win over Cloquet); 1941 (5-4 over St. Paul Robert Rec.)
Stewartville-Racine
Last state appearance: 2019 (2008, 2009, 2012, 2016, 2018)
- 2018: 2-0 loss to Faribault
- 2016: 15-2 loss to Ft. Ripley
- 2012: 14-7 loss to Maple Lake
State title(s): None
Winona
Last state appearance: 2012 (2009, 2010)
- 2012: 7-3 loss to New Munich
State title(s): 1966 (7-6 over St. Paul Joh. White); 1981 (3-0 over Minneapolis Lakonias)
Dodge County
Last state appearance: 2017
- 2017: 7-5 loss to Carver
Dodge County state title(s): None
Austin
Last state appearance: 2016 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)
- 2014: 4-1 loss to Burnsville (Class B)
- 2013: 4-2 loss to Shakopee (Class B)
- 2012: 2-0 loss to Cold Spring (Class B)
State title(s): 1937 (16-7 over Sturgeon Lake); 1942 (1-0 over Minneapolis Mitby Sathers); 1949 (13-3 over Fergus Falls); 1953 (8-1 over Litchfield); 1958 (7-6 over Little Falls); 2002 (14-3 over Chaska); 2003 (11-5 over Dundas)
Lake City
Last state appearance: 2019 (2018)
- 2019: 7-5 over Ft. Ripley; 2-1 loss to Fairmont
- 2018: 2-0 over Delano; 3-1 over Millroy; 11-1 loss to Buckman
State title(s): None
Hastings
Last state appearance: 2010 (2006, 2007, 2009)
- 2010: 1-0 over Blaine; 8-4 loss to Shakopee
State title(s): None
Pine Island
Last state appearance: 1944
State title(s): None
No. 1 Wanamingo
Last state appearance: 2015
- 2015: 4-0 loss to Green Isle
State title(s): None
No. 2 Red Wing
Last state appearance: 2020 (2012, 2018, 2019)
- 2020: 5-2 loss to Watertown
- 2019: 3-1 over Avon; 4-0 over Watkins; 1-0 loss to New Market
- 2018: 5-4 over St. Patrick; 1-0 loss to Sartell
Red Wing state title(s): 1935 (3-2 over Owatonna); 1974 (6-5 over West St. Paul); 1990 (10-0 over Jordan); 1993 (8-4 over Miesville)
No. 3 Rochester
Last state appearance: 2020 (2017)
- 2020: 10-1 loss to St. Patrick
- 2017: 5-0 loss to Young America
State title(s): 1991 (11-8 over Miesville (Class B)); 2006 (6-4 over Mankato (Class B))
No. 4 Cannon Falls
Last state appearance: 2020 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017)
- 2020: 8-0 loss to Waconia
- 2017: 3-2 loss to Hadley
- 2015: 6-2 over Roseau; 2-1 over Bertha; 4-0 over Luverne; 8-5 loss to Plato
State title(s): 1952 (5-4 over Belle Plaine)
PRELIMINARY BRACKET
FINAL BRACKET