The season opener for the Owatonna girls hockey team rapidly approaches and the Huskies are being treated to a full 2021-22 season after being forced to play in a 2020-21 season filled with limitations.
Leading the charge for the Huskies going into the new season and being awarded captaincy for this year's squad is senior forward Olivia Herzog, senior goaltender Ava Wolfe and junior forward Ezra Oien, who all are coming off fantastic seasons.
“Staying on each other and holding each other accountable is one of the biggest things,” Oien said about captain duties. “I know my teammates are holding me accountable and I’m going to hold them accountable to get the furthest we can and that’s the ultimate goal.”
Herzog and Oien return as the Huskies two leading scorers from a 2020-21 season that saw Owatonna go 16-4 overall and make a run to the Section 1AA semifinals.
According to MN Girls’ Hockey Hub, Herzog posted 21 goals and 20 assists for 41 points and an outstanding 2.05 points per game across the 20 games played.
Not far behind, Oien lit the lamp 18 times and tallied 20 assists for 38 points and averaged 1.90 points per game. As a sophomore, Oien surpassed the 100 career point mark and now serves as the lone junior captain among the three.
In between the pipes, Owatonna has the luxury of returning an experienced netminder in Wolfe, who heads into her third year as a starter after posting a 16-4 record with eight shutout victories and a .920 save percentage just a season ago.
Even with the success that they had as individuals and as a team last year, the three captains are all prepared to help push the team to new heights heading into the season and keep learning skills that will advance them to the next level.
The Huskies lost three seniors leaders from last season, two of which have gone on to the next level of hockey and one going to play collegiate soccer.
Grace Wolfe, who posted five goals and 22 assists in the blue line, went to play hockey for St. Cloud State and Sydney Hunst, who recorded nine goals and 19 assists, went to play hockey for the College of Saint Benedict.
The expectations to make it to the next level of hockey need to be high and it starts with the veteran leaders of the team.
“For me, I want to have shutouts every game and play my best against those harder teams,” Wolfe said. “Have our whole team just play the best they can and have everyone connect.”
A bright spot for the Huskies heading into the season is the fact that they still return some of their productive younger players from last season, as well as welcoming in some newer faces.
Then-freshmen, now-sophomore forwards Samantha Bogen and Molly Achterkirch return and provide some more offensive firepower to the team after Bogen posted 20 goals and 17 assists and Achterkirch recorded 14 goals and 10 assists in their respective freshmen campaigns.
With the limitations set on the team last year, they didn’t get to fully mix and match among the varsity team and the JV team, so some of the players coming into the season aren’t quite as used to the feel of things.
One of the most important things for the team is to establish that team chemistry during the offseason, throughout the preseason scrimmage games that they didn’t get last year and into the regular season.
“We bond on and off the ice and have team bondings and we just try to build everyone up,” Herzog said.
Hopes are high for the Huskies in the 2021-22 season after just falling short in the section semifinals to close out last season, but with the talent up and down the bench and in between the pipes, the captains and head coach Tony Cloud are hopeful of what's to come this year.
The season opener for the Huskies starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host East Ridge at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre.