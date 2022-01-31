The Owatonna girls hockey team moved one win away from clinching at least a share of the Big 9 Conference title with Monday's 6-0 victory against Rochester Mayo in Owatonna.
The Huskies now sit four points clear of Northfield with two games remaining — Thursday against Rochester Mayo again and Saturday at home against Owatonna. Northfield has a game against Mankato West from Dec. 4 that was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled. Since it's the only meeting between the two, that's worth four points.
The only other conference game for the Raiders is Saturday at Owatonna. Assuming Northfield and Owatonna beat Mankato West and Rochester Mayo, the best the Raiders can do is tie the Huskies with a win Saturday night.
Owatonna reached that point thanks to its depth scoring Monday night, as five different skaters struck the back of the net and seven skaters combined for 14 total points.
Junior forward Ezra Oien wasted no time getting things started and foreshadowed how the game would go after driving in and burying a backhander 22 seconds into the game.
“Her, Molly [Achterkirch] and Macy [Stanton] have been producing a lot in the last few games, so being able to keep them together and work the puck around and give each other opportunities to go score goals,” said Owatonna head coach Tony Cloud.
After being credited with the lone assist on Oien’s goal, sophomore forward Molly Achterkirch was credited with chipping a loose puck into the net to extend Owatonna’s lead later in the first period. Samantha Bogen and Olivia Herzog earned assists on the goal.
With under a minute remaining, Mayo got called for too many players on the ice and set the Huskies up on their first power play. It only took 12 seconds of the advantage for Oien to skate in and tally her second of the game.
Senior forward Olivia Herzog posted a two-point second period with an unassisted goal just over a minute in and with an assist alongside Bogen on junior defenseman Sarah Snitker’s second goal this season.
Eighth grade defenseman Kendra Bogen put the cherry on top in the first of the third period by beating Mayo’s goaltender and recording the second goal by a blue-liner.
While the Huskies went through another explosive night in the offensive zone, the Spartans had a difficult time handling the aggressiveness and speed from Owatonna and never found a true chance to insert themselves into the game.
“Something we pride ourselves on is puck possession and being able to play an offensive game where we don’t give them very many quality chances,” Cloud said. “With our defense having the speed that they do and recovery, there’s not a lot of teams that just blow by us and get good chances on odd-man rushes or anything like that.”
The Huskies spent most of their time in the offensive zone — even while on the penalty kill — and a few times the Spartans were able to breakout and move the puck up ice, the speed from Owatonna’s defensemen quickly closed the distance before senior goaltender Ava Wolfe was faced with a shot.
The win over the Spartans also proved to be a nice bounce back performance after coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to Dodge County over the weekend that snapped a four-game winning streak.
“It was a tough one for us Saturday. It was a close game and had a few breakdowns that led to goals,” Cloud said. “Overall, it was a good competition and evenly-matched game. The girls were excited and played their hearts out. Being able to come home and play Mayo to a 6-0 game is nice for us to get back to our conference again and continue our streak there.”
Prior to the Dodge County loss, the Huskies had rattled off a 5-2 win over Mankato East, then recorded a 7-0 shutout over Rochester Century and back-to-back 9-0 shutouts against Red Wing at home and Mankato West on the road.
They’ll run it back against the Spartans on Thursday night when the Huskies travel to Rochester, which will set them up with a rematch against second-place Northfield on Saturday. Even with the Big 9 title decided, the regular-season finale still possesses major implications for Section 1AA seeding.