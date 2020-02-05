RED WING — If not for Evan Dushek and Payton Beyer, things could have gotten really ugly for the Owatonna boys basketball team.
Instead, the Huskies’ shooting blemishes were sufficiently concealed and Owatonna found a way to secure its seventh win in its last nine tries with a 66-53 Big Nine Conference victory on Tuesday night.
Dushek and Beyer combined to shoot 53.1% (17-for-32) overall and carried the offense for virtually the entire game. The remaining OHS players collectively made just 7 of 29 shots (24.1%) and finished a combined 1 of 16 from downtown.
Dushek led all scorers with 23 points to go with 10 rebounds while Beyer finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Nolan Burmeister added eight points, five assists and five rebounds while Isaac Oppegard pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
As a team, Owatonna (10-8 overall, 8-6 Big Nine) made up for its less-than-stellar shooting performance by out-rebounding the Wingers 45-33, which included a 15-5 edge on the offensive glass. The Huskies — who shot 37.5% in the first half and led by only three points at the break — also turned the ball over just nine times.
The defeat extends Red Wing’s losing streak to 12 consecutive games while dropping its record to 2-17 overall and 1-14 in conference games. Deso Buck registered a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wingers.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Huskies will hit the road for their next three contests, starting with the first of two games in three outings against top-tier conference opponents on Friday at Rochester Mayo. The Spartans (13-5, 11-3) are one of four Big Nine teams with double-digit conference wins and are the highest-scoring team in the league at 80.9 points per game.
On Saturday night, the Huskies will play the first of two games against Mankato West (6-12, 4-10) in the final three weeks of the regular season before traveling to second place Austin (17-3, 13-3) on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Owatonna 66, Red Wing 53
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 6, Payton Beyer 17, Nolan Burmeister 8, Isaac Oppegard 6, Evan Dushek 23, Zach Stransky 2, Carson DeKam 2, Ty Creger 2. Halftime: Owatonna 31-Red Wing 28.