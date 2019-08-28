Injuries are simply a part of volleyball. Some teams can overcome these challenges with without so much as missing a beat while others need a little more time to adjust.
The Owatonna volleyball team is neither.
Frankly, the Huskies cannot afford to suffer a setback to any single individual in its starting rotation if they want to maintain the slightest chance in the win-loss column. The margin for error is just too small for a group that returns zero all-conference players and only a small handful of letter winners overall.
So, when OHS opened the season on Tuesday against hard-hitting Eastview without perhaps its two best players, the final score was going to matter much less than how the inexperienced Huskies handled the inevitable adversity.
So far, not bad.
“I am not too over-concerned with tonight,” Owatonna coach Whitney Ordal said after her team’s 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-16) loss. “I wish we would have had our full team so I could fully analyze ourselves. They weren’t defeated, they tried until the end and that’s all a coach could ask for, so I’m happy— ish.”
Indeed, the Huskies displayed some serious spunk despite taking the floor without its top offensive threat in Kaitlyn Madole and its vocal leader Haylee Mullenbach. Owatonna trailed big in the opening set but clawed back into the match, led for a decent portion of the second and closed the final gap in the third.
“I think definitely they are going to fight,” Ordal said. “They are going to battle. They worked together, and you could see it on the court. They are going to fight together, which I think is huge to bring that culture to Owatonna volleyball and to just fight forward. It’s not about me, it’s about we.”
Madole — a senior middle hitter — is expected to return within the 7-10 days and could be cleared to play as early as Sept. 3 against Farmington. Mullenbach is a little more up in the air. The junior libero broke a small bone in her hand and could miss up to three weeks, but “maybe less according to Ordal.”
Against Eastview, the Huskies started by spotting the Lightning a 6-0 lead and were out-scored 7-0 to close in the first set in a 25-10 setback. Lanie Schuster recorded the the Huskies' first point when she tapped the ball into an open space on the floor between two EHS defenders and finished Game 1 with two kills. Eastview, though, spoon-fed the Huskies a large chunk of their points with a few errors on the service line and some sloppy striking on its attack.
In the second, Owatonna showed some serious life out of the gates and led 9-4 before Eastview rallied and regained the lead at 14-13, which kick-started a 11-2 spurt to close things out. Jenna Gleason, a talented 6-foot-1 middle hitter, recorded the Huskies’ lone kill in the span.
Owatonna did everything it could to stay above water in the final stanza, but simply couldn’t shake Eastview’s formidable front line. Junior Lauren Crowl’s swift left-handed swing caught the Huskies’ flat-footed on numerous occasions while her 6-foot-1 height helped send back a number of attacks.
“We knew (Crowl) was good from last year,” Ordal said. “Their block was huge. It didn’t matter who was out there. They were all elbows above the net, so it was tough and then we were over-thinking on our swings too. I have tried to tell them that we aren’t going to be the biggest team, we aren’t very tall. Jenna (Gleason) is the tallest, so we need to be able to mix it up. We need to be able to tip. We need to be able to change things up and I think we got into our head and it looked forced. We looked like robots instead of playing.”
Final stats were not made available to the People’s Press before deadline.
UP NEXT
Owatonna is back in action next Tuesday at home against Farmington before opening the Big Nine Conference schedule at Mankato East on Sept. 5.