Ever since he was a child growing up in sleepy Owatonna, Evan Dushek has wanted his name to be mentioned among the greatest Husky basketball players ever to play the game.
Dushek, a junior who has competed at the varsity level since his freshman season, took a giant step toward realizing his goal last week as he became the eighth player in Owatonna boys basketball history to accumulate at least 1,000 career points during a 77-65 win against Northfield. He's the first Husky to accomplish the feat since Dalton Kubista in 2018.
"Personally, it's cool," Dushek said in an empty Wilson Elementary School gym, a Wilson basketball pressed against his body with his right elbow. "I've been living here my whole life [and] to be up there with those guys, I feel like an Owatonna great basketball player. It feels cool."
Standing at over 6-foot-8 with wide-set shoulders, Dushek has used his size and strength to bully Owatonna opponents for the last three seasons. But while his size gives him an advantage, it is his work ethic that has elevated Dushek to his current level.
"He's put in a lot of time over the years. Basketball is his gig — this is his sport — it's what he plays year round, really," Owatonna boys basketball coach Josh Williams said. "[He] puts a lot of time in during the offseason, puts a lot of time in during the season. To be able to be effective on the offensive end, the main thing is to be able to put the ball in the hoop and he's put a lot of time in to make himself a good offensive player...He's got some good, natural, God-given ability, which always plays into it too."
Dushek is a humble and quiet, almost shy, kid, seemingly not possessing a single boisterous bone in his body. While his off-court demeanor is consistent with many of the tropes ascribed to tall individuals, on the court he is anything but the prototypical big man. He's not the type of player a coach wants to plant on the block and force feed him looks around the basket.
His shooting range extends beyond the 3-point line, he can even handle the ball a little bit and he plays with an agility that is uncommon for a position in which many high schoolers find their feet encased in cement.
The abilities Dushek unleashes on a game-by-game basis did not necessarily come naturally to him. Playing on the AAU circuit over the years — he'll be playing for Minnesota Comets Elite during the upcoming season — opened his eyes to what big men are able to do these days.
"It took a lot of work, especially because when you're younger...you just sit on the block when you have that much of [a height advantage]," Dushek said. "When you're playing AAU, you start seeing guys with that size against you, so you have to have the skill and not just the size. You've got to work on a lot of things."
Williams is grateful to have a player of Dushek's caliber on his team as his skills opens up the Huskies' offense in ways that is uncommon for many high school teams.
"It's nice in a lot of ways...It's a big deal to be able to be a versatile player and being able to step out and shoot," Williams said. "We still try to get him the ball around the basket because he's such a difference maker there that other teams just don't have. But he knows when he steps out and faces up that he can knock down those shots too."
Dushek credits his teammates — particularly guards Brayden Williams and Ty Creger — for the individual success he's accomplished thus far in his career.
"It's important to have talented guards to play with as a big. You have to have guards who can get you the ball and know the game well. They both know the game so well. It helps a lot."
Now that he has surpassed one of his career goals, Dushek will embark on checking off the next, which includes making it the state tournament this season as well as the next. He wishes to experience success with his teammates and win as often as possible; "That's the most fun part about playing a team sport," according to Dushek, after all.
In order to make this dream a reality, the Huskies will have to perform more consistently on the defensive end. While offense is Owatonna's calling card — they're averaging nearly 70 points per game, trailing only the likes of powerhouses Champlin Park, Park Center and Wayzata in Class 4A boys basketball — their play on the defensive end of the court often dictates whether or not the Huskies come out victorious.
Williams summarized this point rather succinctly, "For us to be successful moving forward, to chase those state tournament goals, defensively we've just got to be really, really good."
Owatonna finished the 2021 regular season on a three-game winning streak and with a 14-3 record overall. They were awarded the third-seed in the Section 1AAAA postseason tournament and will face off against New Prague (5-13) on Wednesday in Owatonna. The Trojans have won four of their last six games after losing 11 of their first 12. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.