Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement Wednesday evening of new COVID-19 restrictions for four weeks means a stoppage of sports across the state as well.
Locally, football games and volleyball matches quickly got rescheduled so schools can fit them in prior to the new restrictions taking effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. The Owatonna volleyball team had a match against Red Wing moved to Friday from Saturday. Blooming Prairie moved its match up a day to Thursday from Friday.
The Blooming Prairie football team will now face Randolph Friday in Blooming Prairie for the Section 1A title. Medford faces St. Clair/Mankato Loyola Friday in Medford for third place in Section 2AA.
The four-week break means a pushback of winter sports, too. The restrictions remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18.
According to the Minnesota State High School League: “Coaches may maintain virtual connection with their student-athletes and provide support, mentorship and individualized workouts. Further guidance will be provided regarding virtual coaching by the end of this week.”
Dance teams had started practice earlier in the week across the state and several more winter sports practices were slated to begin next week.