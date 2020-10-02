Cheryl Smith, Abbigail Munns, Margret Jacott and Nora Thompson wrapped up their home career for the Owatonna swimming and diving team on Thursday night in the Huskies’ 96-82 loss to Winona in Big Nine Conference action.
“All of them are great leaders and role models on the team,” OHS coach Isaiah Fuller said. “They will be sorely missed next year.”
In the pool, Owatonna's Kaitlyn Wasieleski (200-yard freestyle, 2:18.83), Anna Youngquist (100 butterfly, 1:12.2) and Logan Norrid (100 backstroke, 1:04.37) each won events prior to the match switching to exhibition.
Owatonna winds down the season on Tuesday against Northfield.