Westfield closes out regular season with 2-1 quad meet record By STEPHEN MCDANIEL Feb 11, 2022 Regular season duals have come to an end for the Westfield Razorbacks, who spent their final duals up against the LeSueur-Henderson Giants, the Triton Cobras and Maple River/United South Central.The Razorbacks went 2-1 in their quad meet after falling to MR/USC 46-22, but picking up a 50-26 win over the Giants and a 56-12 win over the Cobras.Westfield had three wrestlers go undefeated through the three duals: Hunter Simonson (113 pound weight class), Bo Zwiener (120), Tyler Archer (170) and Sam Pirkl (285).Simonson pinned Colton Wilson (LS-H) in one minute, 28 seconds and Kolt Bullerman (MR/USC) at 1:27, while earning a forfeit victory against Triton.Zwiener defeated Mason Johnson (LS-H) in a 13-4 major decision, Braxton Simon (MR/USC) in a 4-2 decision and recorded a 17-2 tech fall over Triton's Hunter garness.Archer picked up two falls under a minute each after pinning Ty Boisjolle (LS-H) 42 seconds and Brayden Rohwer (Triton) in 50 seconds while recording an 18-4 major decision over MR/USC's Laken Ivie.Wrestling in the 285 pound weight class, Pirkl recorded falls over Malik Gonzalez (LS-H) at 1:24 and MR/USC's Colten Berkner at 1:53 while earning a forfeit victory at 220 against Triton.