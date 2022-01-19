...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 3
Owatonna freshman forward Averi Vetsch (5) recorded her first point of the season with an assist on Zoie Roush's second period goal against Mankato East. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna girls hockey team maintained its standing atop the Big 9 Conference with Tuesday's 5-2 victory against Class A No. 16 Mankato East in Owatonna.
The Huskies (9-8-2, 6-0-1 Big 9 Conference) win came off an explosion of offense in the second period after both teams were held scoreless in the first period.
Just over two minutes into the second frame, sophomore forward Zoie Roush opened the floodgates by scoring her first goal of the season with assists credited to Madelyn Simon and Averi Vetsch, which also doubled as Vetsch’s first point of the season.
Two minutes after that, eighth grader Kendra Bogen tallied her fourth goal of the season and put the Huskies ahead 2-0.
The Cougars (14-5, 6-3) were able to cut the lead nearly 40 seconds later but paid a hefty price with two late penalties that resulted in power play goals for Owatonna.
A tripping call on East’s Kailey Newton set up senior forward Olivia Herzog with her eighth goal of the season with an assist to Abby Vetsch.
At 14:26, East got sent back to the box with McKenzie Keller whistled for holding and it set up junior forward Macy Stanton with her seventh goal of the season. Izzy Radel and Sarah Snitker were credited for assists.
East attempted to make a comeback and cut the lead down to 4-2 with five minutes left in the game and elected to open their net up for an extra attacker.
Junior forward Kaelyn Frear-Boerner put the icing on the cake for Owatonna by putting the puck into the empty net with 30 seconds remaining in the game, while Snitker picked up another assist.
Senior goaltender Ava Wolfe saved 23 of the 25 shots she faced for a .920 save percentage.
Sitting at 9-8-2 overall and 6-0-1 in Big 9 Conference play, the Huskies will look to keep their undefeated conference streak going Thursday night when they travel to face Rochester Century.