It’s been a strange season for the Owatonna girls swimming and diving team.
And that's an understatement.
Aside to the fact that they competing without an actual opponent in site and are unable to travel due to the modified “virtual meet” format implemented by the MSHSL, any momentum the Huskies might have gained in the first couple weeks of the season was interrupted by a short hiatus due to the Labor Day break.
“Tough to get motivated for this one coming off of two days without practice,” admitted OHS coach Isaiah Fuller. “It was hard for the girls to get up right away.”
Fuller, though, went on to explain that despite the significant obstacles thrown in their path, the team has continued to show “a lot of improvement” and gutted out a solid performance against Mankato East on Tuesday night in a Big Nine Conference action.
“It was a good meet,” he added. “They did a nice job gutting this one out. We are continuing to show improvement, which is a good sign because the girls are really working hard.”
Owatonna — which came up short, 96-82, against the Cougars — secured one first place finish before the meet was transitioned into exhibition just prior to the 100-yard backstroke.
Four-time school record-holder, Logan Norrid, posted the fastest time in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:00.91, comfortably ahead of second place Kaylee Sivertsen’s 1:05.88. Norrid also anchored the 200-yard freestyle relay squad and helped Owatonna post a second place time of 1:53.72.
The Huskies (0-4) also notched the second best time in the 200 medley relay, finishing the race in 2:07.92. Norrid swam in the second position in this event and was joined by Anna Youngquist, Vanessa Gonzalez and Laken Meier.
Youngquist came in second in the 50-yard freestyle (28.28) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:12.9).
Diver Gabbie Poole produced the highest score for the Huskies with a 135.8 — good enough for third place overall.
OHS jumps right back into action on Thursday at 5 p.m. against Albert Lea.
“Should be a close one,” Fuller said.
Mankato East 96, Owatonna 82
Owatonna top results: 200 medlay relay—2. Owatonna (Anna Youngquist, Logan Norrid, Vanessa Gonzalez, Laken Meier) 2:07.92; 200 freestyle—4. Kaitlyn Wasieleski 2:24.07; 200 IM—5. Gonzalez 2:54.99; 50 freestyle—2. Youngquist 28.28; Diving—3. Gabbie Poole 138.87; 100 butterfly—1. Norrid 1:00.91; 100 freestyle—3. Laken Meier 1:03; 500 freestyle—3. Shelby Born 6:44.12; 200 freestyle relay—2. Owatonna (Meier, Britta Henderson, Youngquist, Norrid) 1:53.72
Owatonna exhibition results: 100 backstroke—Cheryl Smith 1:18.61; 100 breastroke—Claire Heyne 1:23.24; 400 freestyle relay—Owatonna (Meier, Gonzalez, Heyne, Norrid) 4:18.07