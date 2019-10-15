FINISHING STRONG: Owatonna girls, boys end in top half of crowded pack at Big Nine Conference meet

The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams each had one runner clock a top 10 individual time and both finished in the top half of the final standings on Tuesday afternoon at the annual Big Nine Conference competition at Brooktree Golf Course.
Navigating the slightly soggy course and running in moderately chilly temperatures with overcast clouds, the OHS girls tabulated 106 points and slipped into the top three in third place. Red Wing produced the individual champion and also earned the team title, collecting 76 points, well ahead of second place Faribault at 96.
On the boys side, the Huskies finished in fifth of 12 teams with 118 points, comfortably ahead of sixth place Albert Lea (156) and within striking distance of fourth place Faribault (97).
Team-champion Rochester Century barely out-paced the field with 81 points, sneaking ahead of second place Mankato East with 83 points and third place Winona with 88 points.
Carsyn Brady notched the top individual finish for either Owatonna squad, pushing past Faribault’s Madelyn Skjeveland within the first quarter of the race before crossing the finish line in second place with a steady 19:10.9. The Wingers’ Grace Johnson established a comfortable early lead and posted a 19:01.8.
Jaci Burtis clocked the Huskies’ second-best time with a 20:05.3, ending in 13th place. Teammates Kaitlin Bruessel and Madelin Bruessel were next and finished just four spots apart, Kaitlin in 24th with a 20:35 and Madeline in 28th with a 20:46.
Jeni Burtis rounded out the scoring for the Huskies with a 21:05. Owatonna’s average time was 20:20 with a spread of 1:54.
On the boys side, Preston Meier registered the top individual time for the Huskies, racing across the line in front of a tight pack of runners that featured four individuals that finished within a 1-second window. Meier clocked a 16:46.7 and came in ninth place, just ahead of Winona’s Zach Reuter (16:47.0), Rochester Century’s Jason Dong (16:47.3) and Rochester Mayo’s Lance Pfrimmer (16:47.3).
Brayden Williams was next for the Huskies in 19th place with a 17:03.4 and was followed by Trevor Hiatt (21st, 17:05), Jack Meiners (34th, 17:305) and Connor Ginskey (35th, 17:30.7).
It was a photo-finish for the top individual spot in the boys race as Winona’s Carter Briggs won the race with a 15:44.9, just ahead of Jett Oachs of Mankato East (15:45.0).
Owatonna’s average time was 17:11.
UP NEXT
Owatonna will have the next eight days to prepare for the Section 1-AA competition to be held on its home course at Brooktree on Thursday, Oct. 24. The first race is slated to begin at 2:55 p.m.
Big Nine Conference meet (Brooktree GC, 5K)
Girls team results: Red Wing 76, Faribault 96, Owatonna 106, Rochester Century 110, Northfield 115, Winona 139, Mankato West 157, Mankato East 172, Rochester Mayo 196, Austin 235, Rochester John Marshall 286, Albert Lea 301.
Owatonna results: 2. Carsyn Brady 19:10.9; 13. Jaci Burtis 20:05.3; 24. Kaitlin Bruessel 20:35.6; 28. Madeline Bruessel 20:46.0; 39. Jeni Burtis 21:05.2
Boys team results: Rochester Century 81, Mankato East 83, Winona 88, Faribault 97, Owatonna 118, Albert Lea 156, Northfield 171, Rochester Mayo 176, Rochester John Marshall 213, Mankato West 270, Red Wing 278, Austin 294
Owatonna results: 9. Preston Meier 16:46.7; 19. Brayden Williams 17:03.4; 21. Trevor Hiatt 17:05.4; 34. Jack Meiners 17:30.5; 35. Connor Ginskey 17:30.7