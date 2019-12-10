Clinging to a one-goal lead as the final moments of the third period dripped off the clock, Owatonna found itself out-numbered in the neutral zone as a pair of Faribault players came charging down the ice.
Taking control of the puck on the left side and quickly closing the gap between her and OHS goalie, Asia Buryska, winger Abby Goodwin flicked a shot to the back of the net to and registered the dramatic game-tying goal with just 2 minutes, 10 seconds on the clock.
After a few close-calls by the Huskies on the other end of the ice, the final horn sounded and regulation expired with the score tied, 4-4.
Gathering his team near the bench, first-year coach Tony Cloud didn’t sense an ounce of panic from his players that has just let a two-goal lead slip away in a pivotal Big Nine Conference showdown at the Four Seasons Centre.
“Message before the overtime was just keep going and keep your composure,” Cloud said. “I told them to play with a little bit of urgency, but don’t hit the panic button just because they came back and tied the game late. They responded and showed up in the overtime.”
With the opening shift tilting the ice in Owatonna’s favor and maintaining the momentum as the second unit skipped onto the ice, Olivia Herzog found room to operate in the slot and slammed a shot toward the net. Crashing the pipes from the right side, Anna Herzog pounded away from in close and flew her arms in the air as she watched the puck glided past FHS goalie Mikayla Bohner for the game-winning goal.
“They came out, executed on both shifts,” Cloud said. “We got the goal on the second shift, but the first shift had chances too by getting pucks to the net and then finally Olivia gets the shot from the slot and then Anna crashes in for the rebound and finds the back of the net. It was awesome.”
BIG PICTURE
The 5-4 victory maintains the Huskies’ perfect league record at 6-0 and more importantly, lifts them into sole possession of first place in the Big Nine Conference standings with 16 points. The defeat is the second in conference action for the Falcons (9-2-0 overall, 6-2-0) and drops them to second place with 14 points.
“We are well aware (of the conference standings),” Cloud said. “One of our goals this season was to win a Big Nine championship and we are well aware of our competition in those games and we get up for those games, especially for an opponent like Faribault and then we have another tough one in Northfield coming on Tuesday. Knowing that we can compete with everyone in our conference and then get a good result helps us in the standings. We talked about this that if they won, (Faribault) would be tied with us with one loss apiece otherwise we would push the gap a little further.”
Though the Falcons technically stand above Northfield in the standings, the Raiders are likely the greater threat to the Huskies in the long run. Northfield has played just three conference games and has won those contests in convincing fashion, beating the Falcons, Albert Lea and Red Wing in an 8-day span by a combined score of 15-1. Northfield is 5-2-0 overall and has defeated Class A, No. 4-ranked Mound Westonka, 6-3, earlier this season.
Owatonna hosts Northfield on Thursday, Dec. 17. Both teams have one more game prior the matchup.
GAME FLOW
The Huskies dictated much of the action on both ends of the ice in the opening stanza, scored first when Ezra Oien found the back of the net less than four minutes into the game and snatched a 2-0 lead when Grace Wolfe converted at the 14:24-mark.
The Falcons quickly responded and drew within 2-1 on an Alli Velander shot at the 14:53-mark.
Owatonna regained its two-goal edge early in the second period on a goal by Calbey Podien, but the Falcons stormed back and had the game tied at 3-3 by the 5:00-mark.
Izzy Stephens scored roughly two minutes after Podien before Faribault prized Division I recruit, Olivia Williamson, provided the equalizer at 4:34 of the second. Coming into the contest she was tops in the conference in points with 28 on 18 goals and 10 assists.
Cloud didn’t have a lot of time to prepare of the game, but also didn’t want to over-complicate his defensive strategy against the future Brown University forward.
“(Williamson) is a talented player, so we knew we would have to know where she was at all times, but I didn’t want to make that the only game plan,” he said. “We didn’t want to match someone one-on-one the whole game. We were able to play around those types of players and hopefully we have five on the ice that can execute and defend when we need to.”
Owatonna provided the answer to Williamson’s goal at the 10:37-mark of the second when Syd Hunst rang the bell on a power play to give the Huskies a 4-3 lead .
Owatonna maintained the one-goal advantage until the bitter of the regulation when Goodwin forced overtime on an assist from Williamson.
NOTES/STATS
Oien and Grace Wolfe led the Huskies with one goal and one assist apiece…Owatonna goalie, Asia Buryska, collected 23 saves on 26 shots…Owatonna finished with 42 shots-on-goal…Both teams finished with one power play goal…Owatonna has split the season series, 1-1, with its rival three of the previous four seasons. The teams play again on Jan. 18 in Faribault.
UP NEXT
Owatonna: The Huskies will hit the road for the first time in more than three weeks when they travel to play Rochester John Marshall on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Faribault: The Falcons will play the first of consecutive games against the Mankato schools when they play at East/Loyola on Thursday.
OWATONNA 5, FARIBAULT 4
FIRST PERIOD
O—Ezra Oien (Grace Wolfe), 3:43
O—Wolfe (unassisted), 14:24
F—Alli Velander (Williamson), 14:53
SECOND PERIOD
O—Calbey Podien (Sarah Snitker), 2:07
F—Izzy Stephens (Rylie Starkson), 4:19 PP
F—Williamson (unassisted), 4:34
O—Syd Hunst (Oien), 10:37, PP
THIRD PERIOD
F—Abby Goodwin (Williamson), 14:44
OVERTIME
O—Anna Herzog (Olivia Herzog), 1:48