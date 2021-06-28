It's not every day that you get to meet a living legend of the Minnesota sports scene, but this past Saturday wasn't just your typical every day. As former Minnesota Twin and should-be Hall of Famer Tony Oliva made his way down the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association South All-Star team's bench dishing out knucks and taking pictures with all their teammates for the weekend, Payton Beyer, Matt Seykora and A.J. Vandereide waited with giant smiles and looks of awe emanating from their faces.
This is just one of the memories that the trio will have for the remainder of their lives following their two-day excursion at the MSHSBCA All-Star Series hosted by the city of Chaska over the weekend. Beyer, Seykora and Vandereide faced off against some of the best prep baseball talent in the state, including multiple players committed to NCAA Division I programs and at least a couple with a chance of being selected during the upcoming 2021 MLB Draft, and faired well compared to their teammates.
The South All-Star team, headlined by Minnesota Mr. Baseball Noah Bush of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Class AA Player of the Year Josh Kingery of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, went 0-2 during the rain-shortened weekend, though both of their losses were close.
The South's first game was against the Metro East All-Star team which was comprised of athletes who are committed to play ball for the University of Minnesota, Arizona State University, the University of Missouri, Creighton University and North Dakota State University, amongst others. While the team ultimately lost 2-0 thanks to dominant pitching performances from the Metro East squad, including draft hopeful Will Rogers of Mounds View, the game wasn't without its highlights. Seykora, who primarily appeared at shortstop and pitcher for Owatonna High School this past spring, made a diving catch in leftfield and connected for one of the only hits Rogers allowed.
"I can say I got a hit off a kid who is going to be drafted," Seykora said after the game to his mother and coach Tate Cummins with a wide grin.
Medford's Vandereide, who also primarily played shortstop and pitched during the high school season, got the start at first base and struck out in his lone at-bat. Beyer entered the game in centerfield during the top of the fifth inning, alongside Seykora who trotted to left, and just missed beating out an infield hit.
The second game, which took place on Saturday morning before the rain set in, went better for the three locals, though it ultimately ended in a 5-3 loss to the Metro South All-Stars.
Vandereide produced a hit, while Seykora and Beyer combined to drive in all three of the South team's runs. However, the Metro South's pitching staff struck out 11 batters over seven innings and their offense took advantage of two South errors to pick up the win.
Still, while the event was short-lived thanks to Mother Nature's whims, Beyer, Seykora and Vandereide, all three of whom will be suiting up for collegiate baseball teams beginning next fall, were not only able to compete but more than hold their own against the best of their contemporaries. The experience they gained, both during and outside of game action, will be something that aids their development as they continue their career.