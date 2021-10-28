Nine games into their first run as a Class 2A team, Blooming Prairie looks nearly unstoppable, as the top seeded Awesome Blossoms took out No. 8 Medford 43-0 in the opening round of the Section 2AA football playoffs.
They get to return to their home field for the second straight time in the playoffs, as they host the No. 4 seeded St. Clair/Loyola Spartans in the semifinal round. The Spartans moved on after beating No. 5 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in a close 13-7 contest in St. Clair.
The showdown between No. 4 St. Clair and No. 5 NRHEG was the only close game of the opening around of the playoffs, as Blooming Prairie blew out Medford, No. 3 Blue Earth Area blew out No. 6 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 49-7 in Blue Earth and No. 2 Maple River blew out No. 7 Le Sueur-Henderson 46-14 in Mapleton.
Now, the Spartans are tasked with a feat that no team has proven is possible yet: stopping a red hot Blooming Prairie team.
The working formula for the Awesome Blossoms success has yet to show any cracks behind a dynamic offense led by senior quarterback Drew Kittleson and a stifling defense that’s allowing just over 8 points per game to opposing offenses.
Saturday’s matchup between Blooming Prairie and St. Clair/Loyola will be the second time the two teams have faced off, and if the outcome is similar to the first game, the Blossoms will be well on their way to the Section 2AA championship game.
In Week 5 on Oct. 1, the Spartans came into Blooming Prairie and took a 42-0 shutout loss against the Blossoms behind their textbook play offensively and defensively.
Kittleson led the way on offense, as the Minnesota State University, Mankato commit threw for 152 yards and three touchdowns on an efficient 10-for-15 day through the air. Senior receiver Colin Jordison brought in three catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, Tyler Archer had 27 rushing attempts for 127 yards and two touchdowns, along with five attempts for 60 yards and a touchdown by Cole Wangen and six attempts for 76 yards for Kittleson.
This is the type of production Blooming Prairie has seen out of its offense all year, including in its most recent game against Medford.
In two straight games against the Tigers, the Blossoms outscored them 91-7, with the most recent game being the 43-0 shutout in the quarterfinal round.
Kittleson had another efficient 8-for-11 day passing, which was good for 182 yards and four touchdowns. Jordison had four receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns, along with four receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown from Carson Brennecke and one reception for 23 yards and a touchdown from Garret Farr.
On the ground, Kittleson added 54 yards and a touchdown, Wangen added 83 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts and Archer recorded 50 yards on 11 attempts.
St. Clair/Loyola’s offense will have a tough time to match the production level that Blooming Prairie has seen all season. But defensively, the Spartans will know what they’re getting into, since it’s no secret that the Blossoms will be looking toward Kittleson, the running back tandem of Archer and Wangen, as well as Jordison through the air.
Everything will come down to if the Spartans can slow Kittleson and the Blossom offense, as well as break through Blooming Prairie’s shutdown defense, which no team has shown is possible through nine games.
Kickoff between the Blossoms and the Spartans is set for 7 p.m. Saturday in Blooming Prairie. The winner will move onto the Section 2A Championship game against the winner of No. 2 BEA and No. 3 Maple River.