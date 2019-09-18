With his team trailing by two goals against undefeated Lakeville South last Saturday, Owatonna second-year head coach, Nate Gendron, made a small adjustment to his offensive alignment.
Desperate to get back into the game and generate useful scoring opportunities, Gendron added a second player to the top of the formation and the results were almost instantaneous. Though the Huskies would ultimately lose, 2-0, against Section 1-AA’s top team, something clicked in the down the stretch against the Cougars.
With only one day off before embarking on a busy week of games that included back-to-back contests on Monday and Tuesday, Gendron stayed with what worked in the second half against South when his team hit the field on Monday against Albert Lea.
The result? Six goals in the game’s first 40 minutes and a 7-1 victory.
With literally no time to second-guess his decision and make any further adjustments, Gendron sent his team out against Red Wing on Tuesday night and the results were almost identical, only this time Owatonna’s didn’t give up a goal.
“Almost instantly as soon as we made the switch against Lakeville (South), we had more pressure up top and we were putting more pressure on the defense and we had a few shots-on-goals,” Gendron said after his team’s 7-0 Big Nine Conference win over the Wingers on Tuesday. “We talked as coaches and said, ‘we like this momentum, let’s try to master it this next week and see what it can do for us offensively.’ With our previous formation, we were definitely getting control in the middle, and that was great, but we weren’t getting a lot of great looks offensively. Now with this, it is opening up opportunities for our attacking players to go to the goal and that was huge. It showed tonight and last night too.”
Aside from displaying a great deal of balance and versatility against Albert Lea and Red Wing, the Huskies remained focused and came ready to play, building a massive first half lead in each game before easing to victory.
“Winning these games, it’s a confidence-booster,” Gendron said. “But it’s a good chance for us to practice our shape and our formation. I always try to tell the girls, we can’t take anyone lightly, they are both Big Nine teams and at this point, every game matters because we have to focus on getting at the top of the Big Nine. We have to start strong and finish strong.”
With the victory, OHS keeps pace with the leaders atop the conference standings and moves to 4-1-0 in league games and 5-4-0 overall. Northfield, Mankato West, Mankato East and Rochester Mayo also have just one loss in Big Nine play. The Huskies have already defeated the Scarlets and Cougars and will have a chance to send the Spartans down a peg on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Rochester.
On Tuesday, six different players scored and five registered at least one assist. Grace Wolfe had a huge game, finding the back of the net twice — once at 31:57 and then again at 6:18 of the first half — while handing out two assists. Abby Vetsch added one goal and one assist.
Ella Breuer scored the only necessary goal less than two minutes after the opening kick before Wolfe, Vetsch and Anna Herzog scored in consecutive fashion to blow the game open at 4-0 with roughly 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Wolfe rounded out the scoring before the break and Ari Shornock and Tatum Walkingstick added goals in the second half.