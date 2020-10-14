MEDFORD — The Medford volleyball team picked up its first win on the season by taking down fellow Steele County foe, Blooming Prairie, on Tuesday night in Gopher Conference action.
The Tigers — who started the season with a 3-1 setback to a resurgent Faribault Bethlehem Academy team on Oct. 8 — defeated the Awesome Blossoms, 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-19) behind a balanced offensive effort. Kinsey Cronin led the way with 11 kills while teammates Isabel DeLeon and Clara Kniefel added nine and seven, respectively. Brooke Purrier kept the offense humming with 22 assists and paced the defense with 17 digs.
Sophomore Sierra Larson and Micalyn Trihus led the Blossoms (1-1) with five kills apiece. Maren Forystek and Trihus combined for 16 digs.
The Tigers play again on Thursday against NRHEG in the final outing of their season-opening three-match home stand.
Conversely, Blooming Prairie, triggers a stretch of three consecutive home matches in its next outing on Thursday against USC.