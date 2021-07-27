The Owatonna High School varsity and junior varsity volleyball team made the trek north to St. Paul over the weekend where they participated in a team camp hosted by the University of Northwestern, an NCAA Division III school who competes alongside the likes of Bethany Lutheran College and the University of Minnesota, Morris in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

“[The camp] will be a good opportunity to get a lot of matches in, various line ups/offensive strategies and gain some positional training from Coach Beth Wilmeth and her staff,” Owatonna coach Tai Tolle said prior to her teams making the trip.

Volleyball athletes from Owatonna High School participated in various team-building activities during a camp hosted by the University of Northwestern over the weekend. (Submitted photo)

The Owatonna athletes participated in a numerous team-building activities and matches while at the camp, which also played host to seven other teams, including athletes from Hopkins and Triton as well as a team comprised of UNW recruits.

“It was a positive team camp experience where we had the opportunity to do several team building activities that focused on trust and communication. Solid communication being a huge part of a volleyball match and success. We also had the opportunity to play in a camp tournament where we participated in five matches total, with three wins and two losses on the weekend. It gave us a chance to see some live volleyball action take place, as well as run several different line ups, rotations, and help us see areas of strengths as well as areas to continue to improve upon,” Tolle said in an email.

Following the camp senior setter Bailey Manderfeld was named to the Team Camp All-Tournament Team following her strong performance during match play.

Owatonna’s Bailey Manderfield was named to the All-Tournament Team following the camp’s conclusion. (Submitted photo)

The Owatonna varsity volleyball team kicks off their regular season on Thursday, September 2 in a match against Austin on the road.

2021 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sep 2, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Austin

Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Farmington

Thursday, Sep 9, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Albert Lea

Friday, Sep 10, 2021: 5 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Marshall High School

Saturday, Sep 11, 2021: 9:30 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Marshall High School

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Rochester Century

Saturday, Sep 18, 2021: TBD, Away vs. Multiple Schools, Farmington High School

Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Mankato East

Thursday, Sep 23, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Northfield

Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Winona

Thursday, Sep 30, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Rochester Mayo

Saturday, Oct 2, 2021: 8 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Blaine High School

Monday, Oct 4, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Byron Public Schools

Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Faribault

Thursday, Oct 7, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Rochester John Marshall

Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Mankato West

Monday, Oct 18, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Kasson-Mantorville

Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Red Wing

