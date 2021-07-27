The Owatonna High School varsity and junior varsity volleyball team made the trek north to St. Paul over the weekend where they participated in a team camp hosted by the University of Northwestern, an NCAA Division III school who competes alongside the likes of Bethany Lutheran College and the University of Minnesota, Morris in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
“[The camp] will be a good opportunity to get a lot of matches in, various line ups/offensive strategies and gain some positional training from Coach Beth Wilmeth and her staff,” Owatonna coach Tai Tolle said prior to her teams making the trip.
The Owatonna athletes participated in a numerous team-building activities and matches while at the camp, which also played host to seven other teams, including athletes from Hopkins and Triton as well as a team comprised of UNW recruits.
“It was a positive team camp experience where we had the opportunity to do several team building activities that focused on trust and communication. Solid communication being a huge part of a volleyball match and success. We also had the opportunity to play in a camp tournament where we participated in five matches total, with three wins and two losses on the weekend. It gave us a chance to see some live volleyball action take place, as well as run several different line ups, rotations, and help us see areas of strengths as well as areas to continue to improve upon,” Tolle said in an email.
Following the camp senior setter Bailey Manderfeld was named to the Team Camp All-Tournament Team following her strong performance during match play.
The Owatonna varsity volleyball team kicks off their regular season on Thursday, September 2 in a match against Austin on the road.
2021 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Austin
Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Farmington
Thursday, Sep 9, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Albert Lea
Friday, Sep 10, 2021: 5 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Marshall High School
Saturday, Sep 11, 2021: 9:30 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Marshall High School
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Rochester Century
Saturday, Sep 18, 2021: TBD, Away vs. Multiple Schools, Farmington High School
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Mankato East
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Northfield
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Winona
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Rochester Mayo
Saturday, Oct 2, 2021: 8 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Blaine High School
Monday, Oct 4, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Byron Public Schools
Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Faribault
Thursday, Oct 7, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Rochester John Marshall
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Mankato West
Monday, Oct 18, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Kasson-Mantorville
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Red Wing