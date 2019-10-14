KENYON — The Medford football team suffered its third consecutive loss in a 14-0 setback to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday night and will need to pull off a stunning victory over powerful Blooming Prairie on Wednesday in order to secure a top four seed in the upcoming Section 2-AA tournament.
Before Wednesday’s game against the Awesome Blossoms, the Tigers unofficially stand in the No. 4 position of eight teams in the section standings, one spot behind NRHEG and one spot ahead of St. Clair/Loyola — a team Medford beat when it was fully-healthy in Week 1. Blue Earth (5-2 overall) holds the top spot and Maple River (5-2) the second. Of the eight teams in the section, six enter Week 8 with a losing record.
Playing without difference-making quarterback, Willie VonRuden, for the second consecutive week, Medford struggled to retain any offensive rhythm and accumulated just 213 total yards, 116 from Jerone Chavis (91 rushing, 25 receiving).
The defense, though, continued to keep the Tigers in the game and yielded just 96 yards the entire game. The Knights scored both of their touchdowns in the third quarter on short runs. The first TD was set up by a muffed punt deep in Medford territory.
“Defensively we played lights out,” Medford coach Jerome Johannes said. “We owned the line of scrimmage, but just couldn't get points on the board. That has been a thorn in our side the past few games. We played incredibly tough the entire game, I am proud of the effort Medford displayed, but we need to find ways to score.”
Josiah Hedensten racked up 14 tackles while Juan Gamez added 11 stops and Zach Wetmore eight.