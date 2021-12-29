When the buzzer sounded after 51 minutes of play inside the Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center, the Owatonna Huskies rejoiced. After a rocky start to the 2021-22 boys hockey season and coming so close — yet so far — in a couple of games, the boys notched a 4-2 victory over Burnsville for their second win of the year and first of the Heritage Holiday Classic.
When they stepped off their home ice in a 3-0 loss to then-Class A ranked No. 8 Fergus Falls, they were heartbroken because they knew how close they truly were to getting back into the win column and followed it up with one goal losses to Rochester Century and Eagan. Against Burnsville, Owatonna got off to a hot start and kept its grip on the lead.
Senior forward Tanner Stendel came into the Classic as the Huskies leading goal-scorer and the returning All-Conference selection came through for Owatonna and put them up early.
Nearly four and a half minutes into the first period, Stendel scored his first goal of the day off an assist from fellow senior forward Casey Pederson to put the Huskies up 1-0.
They ended up going on a power play closing in on six minutes left in the period when Stendel found the back of the net for the second time and scored their first power play goal of the game with an assist coming from sophomore forward Owen Beyer.
Trailing 2-0 coming out of the first intermission, the Blaze tried getting back into it early on thanks to an even strength goal scored by Colton Gregersen just over two and a half minutes into the second period.
Pederson quickly reclaimed the Huskies’ two-goal lead only a minute and a half later with his first goal of the season coming off a power play with assists from Stendel and Beyer.
Burnsville brought it back within one goal four minutes after Pederson’s power play goal, scoring on a power play of its own thanks to Thomas Dundon.
Continuing an already great offensive day for the trio of Beyer, Pederson and Stendel, Beyer scored his first of the game and second of the season on an unassisted, even strength goal in the final two minutes of the second period to put Owatonna up 4-2.
A scoreless third period paved the way for the Huskies second win of the season.
Senior Sam Pfieffer made his return between the pipes and picked up his first win of the season after recording 26 saves on 28 shots for a .929 save percentage.
As a team, the Huskies outshot the Blaze 38-28 and led on shots in the first (16-10) and third (12-6) periods. They were outshot 12-10 by Burnsville in the second, but recorded two of their four goals in the 10 shots.
Stendel and Beyer led the team in points with three each off Stendel’s two goals and one assist and Beyer’s one goal and three assists. Pederson was the only other Owatonna skater to record points with his two off a goal and an assist.
The Huskies advance to the Heritage Holiday Classic semifinal round Wednesday night against Duluth Denfeld. They’ll make their return to regular season games Jan. 4 when they go on the road against Gentry Academy.