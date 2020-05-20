ATHLETIC FILE
Sports: Soccer, hockey, track and field
Notable accomplishments/achievements
Soccer: Big Nine All-Conference (freshman, sophomore, junior); Team Attacking MVP; Junior captain; member of co-conference championship team (junior)
Hockey: Big Nine All-Conference (sophomore, junior); Head captain (sophomore, junior); team Defensive Player of the Year (junior); Husky Award (sophomore); member of co-conference championship team (junior)
Track and field: Letter-winner (freshman, sophomore, junior)
Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?
A: Within high school so far I have played hockey, soccer and have ran track. For hockey, I’ve been on varsity for four years now. For soccer I have been on varsity for three years. I ran track for four years.
Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports?
A: Simply the bonds and friendships I have created along the way. On the other hand, I cannot forget all of the games, practices, meets and tournaments I have been in. The best part of it all is that I get to participate in the sports that I love. There are so many stories that I could tell but my all time favorite is when we beat Northfield in overtime for the Big Nine conference win for hockey.
TEAM FILE
Funniest teammate: Ava Wolfe
Most easygoing teammate: Kaitlyn Grandia
Most-competitive teammate: Abby Vetsch
Notable vocal leader: Sydney Hunst
Notable leader by example: Lauren Borgerding
Best advice you received from a coach: To stop over-thinking and play the game that you know how to play and do it with confidence.
Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘We need to go in there and blow stuff up.’
PERSONAL FILE
Favorite food: Cheese Nips, not Cheez-Its
Favorite movie and TV show? For movies, it’s the Green Mile. My TV show, it’s Dexter.
Preferred social media platform: Instagram
Nicknames: Gracie, ‘G’
Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?
A: Definitely science. There are so many options of classes within science from Genetics to Biology. It is my favorite because most of the learning is hands on and the topics always spark interest in me.
Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?
A: I don’t have anyone who has previously attended, but I have a sister Ava who is currently a sophomore there. She is in the exact sports as me.
Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?
A: I ride horses as a hobby and have since I was three. I love to enjoy nature and being outside. I also love fishing very much.
Q: What are your plans after you graduate?
A: My future plans are to play Division I hockey and pursue a degree within forensic science and or criminology. These are my hopes, nothing is solidified yet.