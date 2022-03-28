COACHES
Head coach: Mark Langlois, 6th year.
Assistant coaches: Fred Almer, Mark Rodde, Gary Rusinko, Tim O’Connor, Josh Woodrich (OMS), Nick Bown (OMS).
ROSTER
Reilly Dibble, 12
Trenton Lower, 12
Blake Burmeister, 11
Matthew Larson, 10
Maxum Nguyen, 11
Ryan Peterson, 11
Alex Ballstadt, 10
Quinn Thompson, 10
Jack Langlois, 9
Charlie Seykora, 9
Colin Doring, 8
Calden Durand, 8
Blaine Glynn, 8
Maximillian Goettl, 8
Vincent Justice, 8
Mason Pelinka, 8
Braylon Robbins, 8
Aiden Thurber, 8
Mason Buhrow, 7
James Danielson, 7
Jackson Davis, 7
William Granquist, 7
Grady Roush, 7
Gavin Oldefendt, 7
Jacob Wilson, 7
KEY ATHLETES
Matthew Larson and Quinn Thompson played in almost all of varsity tournaments this past year as freshmen. They have worked hard in the offseason to get ready for this season.
Reilly Dibble, Trent Lower and Jack Langlois got some 2021 varsity experience and we will need them to continue to step up their game. They all have the potential to be great players for us because of them being so coachable and hard workers.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Blake Burmeister, Mason Pelinka and a few others have put in some quality time in the off season. I am excited to get outside and see their hard work translate onto the course. Several others got some good JV experience last year and are now ready to contribute on the varsity team. I am excited to see the amount of improvement the players will show from last year to the end of this season.
2021 SEASON RECAP
We finished in the middle of the Big 9 overall last year. We unfortunately did not qualify as a team for day two of sections. Some highlights included a 3rd place finish in the Big 9 Final Tournament at Northern Hills in Rochester and a championship at the Lake City Invitational at The Jewel.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
I would like us to be in the top of Big 9 conference standings and make day two of sections. We have an inexperienced team who is determined to get better everyday. We need to focus on the fundamentals and work everyday on our short game. Our goal is to get better from 100 yards and in. If we live up to our core values on and off the course our season will be a successful and memorable one.
Core Values:
1. Integrity
2. Strive for Excellence Everyday
3. Persevere Through Adversity
4. Focus on the Present
5. Team Player and Sportsmanship
COMPETITION
I would like us to be in the top of Big 9 Conference standings and make day two of sections. We have an inexperienced team who is determined to get better everyday. I think the Big 9 is more open this year than it has in the past. A lot of teams lost quite a few seniors, but have some new up and comers that can shoot some low scores.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
22 — Total players grades 7-12
7 — Graduated senior from last
5 — Letter winners
2 — Seniors