Huskies steady climb over last couple years reaches apex with Big Nine Conference title

In sport where the fiercest opposition often comes from within and is regarded as perhaps the most physically-demanding athletic endeavor from an individual standpoint, moments like the one that took place at Brooktree Golf Course on Thursday evening are unique.
And special.
As the results from the multi-phase Big Nine Conference competition rolled in and populated online, members of the Owatonna girls cross country team eagerly waited for confirmation as to where they had finished in the final standings. The Huskies knew it was going to be close at the top and determined by which team was able to post the strongest effort from each of its five qualifying runners. The immediate aftermath of fourth and final heat against top-seeded Mankato East and third-seeded Rochester Century fused into a blend of exhaustion, excitement and tense anticipation.
After thumbing through his phone and mentally contrasting his team’s top five performers against Northfield and Rochester Century — the two remaining teams that were within striking distance of the title by the final wave of the competition — OHS coach Dan Leer casually made his way beyond a row of bushes and out of sight.
And then, the cheering. The Huskies had done it.
“It’s kind of one of those goosebumps moments,” Leer said as Owatonna’s the jubilant celebration continued just off the ninth tee at Owatonna's sprawling public golf course. “It’s such an individually-grueling sport, but when you can put five to seven runners together, it just becomes that team effort. Winning something individually feels great, but you can’t compare it to a team win.”
Buoyed by the program’s foundational runner, Carsyn Brady, Owatonna’s surpassed Century and Northfield atop the final standings with 69 points. With the Panthers’ Caitlin McWilliams unable the final 250 yards of a race she led for more than two kilometers, Brady glided past her fallen counterpart and dashed to the finish, dropping to her knees just beyond the line in pure exhaustion.
Brady’s final time of 19 minutes, 45.4 seconds wasn’t her best performance of the year, but it was the gold standard on Thursday night and earned the freshman her first of what could prove to be several individual conference championships.
The ingredient that secured Owatonna’s first team title in 14 years, though, was the Huskies’ exceptional effort up and down the lineup. Jaci Burtis clocked a steady 20:11.3 and claimed Owatonna’s only other top five finish in its heat. Anna Cox posted the Huskies’ third-fastest time with a 20:44.1 and was followed by teammates Kaitlin Bruessel (20:47.2) and Zinash Valen (21:00)
Valen had been the Huskies’ second-best performer all year — claiming several silver medals during the regular season — but had fallen behind a pack of talented runners from two of the conference’s best teams as she weaved her way through the middle of the 5K course. However, with roughly 1,200 meters to go, the senior found an extra gear and surpassed a number of CHS runners down the stretch, which ultimately played a massive part in securing Owatonna’s overall title.
“To have a runner like Brady get you one point really helps,” Leer said. “But you win it with three, four, five. And we have just really had kids stepping up all year and competing and filling their spot. They don’t get the spotlight of a Carsyn Brady, but we won today because of little Anna Cox. Another little battle that won it for us was Zinash. She didn’t have her best race, but she battled. She had been scoring our number two pretty much all year and she was our number five tonight and came back to help us win this thing.”
Thursday’s championship marked the culmination of Owatonna’s steady rise over the last several seasons. The Huskies improved their position every year at the conference meet starting in 2017 and entered 2020 on the heels of a third place finish at last season’s Big Nine competition and a riding a wave of momentum accumulated during the program’s best regular season in a decade.
“I think one of the pieces that I am proudest about is that it’s not like we have a bunch of new faces on our varsity that all the sudden came out of the woodworks,” Leer said. “I mean, these girls have been getting better every year and they have put in the miles in the summer and more than any other year we have just competed. We have battled individual battles throughout all these duals and tris and it’s a good way to finish the Big Nine season.”
The Huskies will look to add second team championship to their already successful campaign next Thursday when Brooktree hosts the massive Section 1-AA competition.