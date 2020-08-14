When the final buzzer sounded inside the Lakeville South High School gymnasium March 7, Owatonna’s Evan Dushek and Brayden Williams walked off the court and unknowingly stepped into an off-season that was about to get really, really crazy.
A tidal wave of epic proportions was on the verge of crashing into the United States and over the next four months, basketball would transform from being at forefront of both their minds to an afterthought and back again.
Within days of the Huskies’ 80-66 loss to the Cougars in the Section 1-AAAA semifinals, the Minnesota State High League was forced to take a swift and decisive stroke to combat the rising concern over the COVID-19 pandemic that had just started to spread to communities of all sizes in the United States.
The League ended the state girls basketball tournament a day early and all remaining boys section title contests that had not been completed by March 13 were cancelled.
For Dushek and Williams, the disappointment of the season-ending loss was bad enough, and the MSHSL’s unprecedented actions painted a grim picture for the forthcoming AAU circuit. It was like rubbing salt into a fresh wound.
“When the season ended at South I was looking forward to AAU,” Williams said. “We a had a really good (high school) season and I wasn’t happy when we lost (in the section tournament). And then I found out AAU was postponed right away and I was bummed.”
Following an initial delay that pushed the start of practice all the way back to May 1, Dushek and Williams — along with the rest of the players in the Minnesota Select AAU program — were told the entire season was on the chopping block. Williams said he didn’t touch a basketball for a couple days after he was informed of the bad news and Dushek expressed he had “little faith” he’d actually take the court this summer.
“It wasn’t looking good right away,” he added. “I really didn’t know what was going to happen.”
With their options severely limited during the early stages of the strict statewide quarantine, the pair eventually settled into a routine and began to rediscover the fundamentals of a game that has been such a huge part of both their lives for so long. As they anxiously waited for the final decision by the AAU’s governing board, their daily routines included jumping, dribbling and shooting while mixing in cardio and weight-training workouts.
Williams ultimately changed his perspective on the situation, taking his initial emotions of frustration and anger and using them as motivation to improve in a number of facets.
“I saw it as a chance to get better as a player and add strength,” he said. “My plan was to be ready in case there was a season.”
Dushek, too, remained active in May and June in the off chance he’d take the court this summer
“I would run to the park close to my house and dribble and shoot and try to jog as much as I could,” he said. "I wanted to do as much cardio as possible to stay in shape in case we played.”
As the curve of COVID-19 cases began flattening and the governor loosened restrictions on gatherings, AAU basketball decided to utilize the final eight weeks of the summer and allow practice to start in late June before opening tournament competition in early July.
Williams immediately started practice with the U16 Minnesota Select team while Dushek joined the U17 squad. Both expressed that the three months leading up to the first day of practice were rough on their bodies as they struggled to get back into game shape. For Williams — who previously played for Wear-Out-the-Net program in Lakeville up until his sophomore year — the transition served up an additional challenge as immersed himself in the culture of his new off-season team.
“(Minnesota Select) came to one of my games in Northfield and started talking to me then,” Williams said. “From there we kept in touch throughout February and March and I decided to play for them. When we finally had our first game, you could tell guys were a little out of shape and getting gassed. It took a couple tournaments, but I’m getting close to being where I was in January.”
For Dushek, the biggest challenges he’s faced over the last couple months have been simply getting enough exposure in front of college scouts. As a 6-foot-7, 250-pound forward with good shooting touch and excellent footwork, he’s already drawn attention from several scholarship-level programs, but due to the nature of how the NCAA allows coaches to contact high school-age players, it’s been tough to branch out and expand his list of potential college suitors.
“I got some calls and was pretty happy with how everything was going recruiting-wise in the beginning,” Dushek said. “And that’s also where the AAU part comes in. I was excited to get more eyes on me but the window closed for coaches to contact me. It’s harder to get new colleges to look at you when they can’t come see you in person.”
Dushek is a surefire Division II-level player and has already received major interest from Bemidji State and Minnesota-Duluth, among others. Several Mid-Major Division I programs such as Northern Iowa, North Dakota State and the University of South Dakota have also reached out, but haven’t officially offered a scholarship at this point.
"Obviously playing basketball in college is something I want to do," he said. "And the fact that my tuition could potentially be paid is definitely a main goal."
As for his on-court development, Dushek — who understands he must continue to add range to his jumper in order to play at the Division I level — relished the opportunity to test his skills against athletes of similar size. During his sophomore season in which he averaged nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Huskies, he was often the biggest guy on the floor and frequently dominated based on his physicality alone.
“For me it has been cool because I don’t get the chance to play against guys bigger than me that often (during high school),” he said. “It’s interesting because I have to score in a different ways, and that’s been fun. I think I have done well against bigger guys. It took a while to adjust, but I still had those 20 and 10 games toward the end.”
Dushek, who was a finalist for Owatonna People's Press Player of the Year and first-team all-area and all-conference honoree in 2019-20, was recently named to the Class AAAA preseason all-state team by Northstar Hoops.
Williams showed unlimited range during his first season at the varsity level last winter and averaged 14 points and 2.9 assists per night while shooting 38.6% from downtown. He was named second-team all-area and made the all-conference team as well.
The pair will join honorable mention all-conference swingman Payton Beyer and point guard Nolan Burmeister to form one of the best starting lineups OHS has seen in recent memory this upcoming year. Burmeister has AAU experience along with fellow Owatonna players Ty Creger, Collin Vick, Blake Burmeister, Abdi Isman, Ahmed Aden, Shariff Abdullahi and Malik Gazali.
Last winter, Owatonna won 12 of its final 16 games and finished with a 17-11 overall record and defeated Farmington in the section opener.
"I wasn’t really surprised how well we did as a team last year," Williams said. "People were sleeping on us, but I knew we had potential during our scrimmages before the season. No one thought we would come out and do the things we did. I mean, we were picked something like tenth in the preseason (conference poll) and turned out fifth."