LEWISTON — In a gutsy back-and-forth confrontation, it was the Lewiston-Altura football team that remained undefeated with a 16-13 Mid Southeast District victory over Medford on Friday night.
Trailing by three points late in the fourth quarter, the Tigers stitched together a long drive and faced 1st-and-goal from the Cardinals’ 11 yard line. A penalty and a run for no-gain, though, put the Tigers in an obvious passing situation on 3rd-and-long where a Lewiston-Altura defender intercepted a pass to seal the victory.
Medford, which scored first and led on three occasions, racked up 291 rushing yards, 162 of which came from quarterback Willie VonRuden. Jerone Chavis added 95 yards and Josiah Hedensten 34 yards.
VonRuden and Chavis each scored one touchdown and Jacob Andrews nailed a 23-yard field goal to level the score 13-13 with 9:28 left in the fourth quarter.
Collin Bonow scored what turned out to be the game-deciding touchdown on a 5-yard run with 2:04 on the clock.
Zach Wetmore and Hedensten combined for 25 tackles.
Medford (1-1 overall) hosts winless Winona Cotter on Friday at 7 p.m.