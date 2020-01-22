The Owatonna boys and girls basketball teams will have a chance to gain some ground in the conference and the section on Saturday when they take on rival Northfield.
The boys will make the short trip up I-35 for a late-afternoon tip-off while the girls will play at home in primetime.
Here are a few things to watch in each matchup:
BOYS
Matchup: Owatonna (5-7, 4-5) at Northfield (4-10, 3-7), 3 p.m., Saturday, Northfield High School.
Recent results: Northfield fought past Faribault 67-60 back on Jan. 14 before falling 49-42 at Winona on Monday. Owatonna, meanwhile, lost 53-50 against Rochester John Marshall last week before blitzing New Prague 71-49 on Tuesday night.
Last year: The Raiders swept the Huskies a year ago, winning 61-59 on Jan. 26 and 61-41 in the final game of the regular season on March 1.
1. Three-point shooting has seemed to dictate results for Northfield. In the last five games before Thursday, the Raiders have gone 2-3. In the two wins, Northfield has combined to shoot 11 of 32 (34.4%) from behind the arc, while in the three losses its struggled by making only nine of its 45 attempts, which translates to a 20% clip.
The Raiders don’t need to shoot lights out from outside, but if they can convert on at least 30% of their 3-point opportunities it’s given them a chance to win lately.
2. Owatonna may tilt toward the younger and inexperienced side, but that doesn’t eliminate its talent. Led by a pair of sophomores offensively, the Huskies have beaten who they’ve needed to beat (Faribault, Red Wing, Albert Lea, Winona and New Prague), while also hanging with some of the Big Nine Conference’s elite (a 100-84 loss against Rochester Mayo and the three-point defeat to Rochester John Marshall).
There’s been growing pains with setbacks against Austin, Mankato East and Rochester Century, but the sophomore duo of guard Brayden Williams and forward Evan Dushek are leading the team in scoring, with Dushek’s average at about 20 points a contest. In the loss against Rochester Mayo, Dushek racked up 37 points, while Williams compiled 28.
On Tuesday, Dushek posted a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds while Williams knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Fellow sophomore Ty Creger stitched together his finest overall output of the season, finishing with eight points, six assists, six rebounds and one block.
GIRLS
Matchup: Northfield (5-10, 5-7) at Owatonna (4-10, 4-7), 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Owatonna High School.
Recent results: Northfield is in the midst of a three-game winning streak as of Wednesday that started with a road upset of Class AAA No. 7 Austin. Owatonna has won two of its last three to halt a seven-game skid.
Last year: The Raiders swept the Huskies and won both games by more than 20 points.
1. What’s changed in the last three games for Northfield? Well, a lot, but perhaps the biggest shift has come in how often the Raiders are assisting on made field goals versus how often they’re turning the ball over.
In the first 12 games of the season, Northfield was turning the ball over an average of 18.6 times a game compared to 11.6 assists, good for an assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.61. In the last three games, that’s completely flipped, with the Raiders dishing out an average of 17.3 assists per game and cutting down their turnovers to 15.7 a night. That translates to a much more appealing ratio of 1.11.
In the last three games, junior forward Emma Rasmussen is averaging 4.3 assists, while sophomore guard Samantha Ims has averaged 3.3 and junior guard Emma Hodapp has dished out three a game. In that stretch, Rasmussen, Ims, Hodapp, junior forward Adrienne Whitson, freshman guard Marie Labenski and freshman forward Ryann Eddy are all sporting an assist-to-turnover ratio of at least 1.00.
2. Similar to Northfield, Owatonna suffered through some midseason blues. Running nearly concurrently to a nine-game skid from the Raiders, the Huskies endured a seven-game slid. But like the Raiders, Owatonna has rebounded nicely with wins in two of its last three games, although it lacked the signature victory in that stretch, losing 68-52 on Jan. 14 against a 10-win Rochester John Marshall team.
With only one senior on the roster, there’s plenty of youth for the Huskies, who are paced offensively by junior forward Sarah Kingland. In the first game between these teams, a 60-47 win for Northfield, Kingland led Owatonna with 12 points.