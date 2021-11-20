Heading into Friday night’s preliminary swim round in the Class AA Girls Swim and Dive State meet, Owatonna junior swimmer Logan Norrid qualified in two different events following her school-record breaking performances in the section swim meet.
She set a personal and school best in the 100 butterfly during section preliminaries behind a time of 57.57 seconds, which paved the way for her 100 butterfly section-title winning time of 57.78 and punching her first ticket to state.
In the 100 breast, she set another personal and school best during the section championship final where she took third with a time of 1:06.24.
In both state preliminary rounds, she managed to cut times and earned two spots in state consolation finals for Saturday night.
“A lot of coaches here hope you can hold time, because a lot of teams peak for sections,” Fuller said. “So if you’re holding time, odds are you’re going to move up and she cut time in both.”
Norrid’s first event of the night was the 100 butterfly, where she swam in the first of three total heats. She finished third in her heat and beat out her record time in the section preliminaries by .14 seconds, going from 57.57 to 57.43 seconds.
Overall, her time placed her 10th overall, which put her in the 100 butterfly consolations with only the top eight preliminary times advancing to the state finals. Her time was .13 seconds off of Moorhead’s Alayna Janke, who finished in eighth with a time of 57.30.
Her second and final event of the night was the 100 breast and she swam in the fourth heat after a reseeding of the heats. Norrid finished fifth in the heat with her time of 1:05.60, which was .64 seconds faster than her section finals record time of 1:06.24.
She missed the cutoff for the state finals by two spots. Arianna Zelen of Shakopee finished in eighth with a time of 1:05.12 and beat Norrid out by .48 seconds.
“It’s exciting, I’m happy I got two best times, there’s not much more I could ask for,” Norrid said.
Given that the 2020 state swim and dive meet was canceled, so Thursday and Friday nights preliminary rounds were the first state events in nearly two years, things could always be stressful.
The last time Norrid made it to state was in the 2019 state meet where she qualified as a freshman and was the lone representative for the Huskies.
This time around, she was able to have more support by her side with fellow teammate freshman diver Mya Dutton also qualifying for the state diving preliminaries that were held Thursday night.
Dutton attributed having Norrid there for her as something helpful for keeping the stress and nerves down and Norrid echoed the same sentiment when it was her time to shine during the swim preliminaries.
“It was a lot better than my freshman year when it was just me over there and it’s nice to have someone over there who understands what I’m going through,” Norrid said. “It’s nice to have someone over there that kind of keeps my mind off things.”
Now the stage is set for Norrid to cap off her junior campaign on a high note with her final two chances to swim for the Huskies in the 2021 season.
The season has already been a huge thumbs up for Fuller and the swim and dive time after seeing steady improvement from a young roster and being rewarded with late season time cuts heading into the next season.
Norrid has been one of those swimmers who have consistently gotten better over time and has two more opportunities to cut time with the consolation finals for the 100 butterfly and the 100 breast Saturday night at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
“I don’t know how to better describe it than she’s amazing,” Fuller said. “This is what you’re hoping for all season long, this is what you’re hoping for when you get to these big meets.”