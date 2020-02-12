MAPLETON — Emma Kniefel threw on her cape and saved the Medford girls basketball team from a huge disappointment by scoring a season-high 35 points in the Tigers’ 56-51 victory over Maple River in Gopher Conference action on Tueday.
The victory officially gives Medford (20-4 overall, 11-2 GC) a opportunity to secure at least a share of the conference title by beating Blooming Prairie on Friday night. I order to claim sole possession of the trophy, W-E-M — who defeated the Awesome Blossoms on Tuesday — would need to lose to United South Central on the same night.
On Tuesday, the Tigers took the floor without starter Izzy Reuvers and found themselves unexpectedly entangled in a close game against a team motivated to enhance its resume for the forthcoming Section 2-AA tournament.
Kniefel, though, simply couldn’t be stopped and accounted for 62.5% of Medford’s total offensive output. No other teammate scored more than Jenna Berg’s seven points.
After hosting the Blossoms on Friday, the Tigers will wrap up the regular season with a nonconference game against Blue Earth Area on Monday.
Medford 56 , Maple River 51
Medford scoring: Kiley Nihart 6, Isabella Steffen 2, Emma Kniefel 35, Alorah Wiese 2, Jenna Berg 7, Katie Dylla 4. Halftime: Medford 23, Maple River 13.