The Owatonna Soccer Association notified the People’s Press late Thursday afternoon that a “state-of-the-art” facility will be opening sometime in the spring of 2021 as part of the Daikin Soccer Complex.
The project will help facilitate a sport that has experienced a consistent rise in popularity over the last 20 years within the city of Owatonna and southern Minnesota as a whole.
According to OSA president, Marc Oien, participation has increased by 30% last 20 years and the five additional fields will “bring more games, tournaments and, ultimately, people to the city.”
Below is the press release from the OSA:
The Owatonna Soccer Association announced its plans for the spring 2021 opening of the Daikin Soccer Complex, a state-of-the-art facility with soccer fields and supporting amenities and infrastructure for youth soccer in Owatonna.
Owatonna Public Schools and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will use the complex as well. It will also be open to adult community members for practices and recreational games.
“Since players first stepped on our existing fields in 2001, soccer has become the most popular youth sport in Minnesota and local participation has increased nearly 30 percent,” said Marc Oien, president of OSA. “The new complex is critical to accommodating that growth and continuing to encourage kids tom participate in the sport, which teaches valuable life skills and promotes health.”
The facility includes five new fields, located at the intersection of East Rice Lake Street and Willow Avenue, along with parking for players and spectators. OSA and the City plan to add more parking and a pavilion as part of a second phase of construction.
“Having more fields allows us to bring more games, tournaments and, ultimately, people to the city, which also has a positive impact on economic growth and development,” Oien said.
OSA paid for the soccer complex through a fundraising campaign which generated donations from numerous individual boosters and businesses. This included a sizeable contribution from Daikin Applied, a leading manufacturer of commercial heating and cooling equipment, which has a plant in Owatonna and employs more than 500 people.
“With three facilities in the area, Owatonna and Southern Minnesota are central to the company’s success,” said Will Fort, vice president and general manager of operations at Daikin Applied. “We’re pleased to contribute to the community where our employees live and work, support the soccer association and youth sports, and attach our name to the complex.”
OSA also received major contributions from the Owatonna Foundation, Federated Insurance, Gopher Sport, Wenger Foundation, Viracon, and Mayo Clinic Health System-Owatonna.
“We couldn’t do this without sponsorship from our local employers.” Oien said. “We’re grateful to them for making this possible.”