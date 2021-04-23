For Medford softball coach Sean Witter, softball is more than just a job and hobby. It’s a way of life.
Witter — who grew up in and around Medford and is a graduate of Medford High School — could be found on the numerous baseball and softball diamonds sprinkled throughout the southern portion of Minnesota as kid, both as an athlete and as, well, a tag along. Both of Witter’s sisters, Stacey and Shannon, played softball as adolescents while his mother, Dawn — who passed away in 2006 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer — and father, Terry, created and operated one of the largest all-women’s softball tournaments in southern Minnesota beginning in the early 1970s. He is also the godson of Becky Vick, who served on the Owatonna softball board for nearly four decades.
“My parents ran a women’s, 64-team softball tournament for 35 years or so, [so I ] have a lot of experience in that. My sister, she ended up being part of it, so it was the Terry, Dawn and Stacey tournament,” Witter said after a Tigers’ practice during a blustery afternoon last week. “We’ve just all been involved in softball. My mom, my sisters, they all played for a long time. My dad coached Olympic Fire Protection out of Owatonna. They have a lot of softball history. It’s come around and now Josie’s playing...[Josie] has two brothers that are playing. [There’s] a lot of ball in the family.”
Witter is serving his first season as the Medford Tigers’ varsity softball coach and has the joy of carrying on his family’s illustrious softball legacy alongside his daughter, Josie, a sophomore who is the team’s starting third basewoman. She’s hitting nearly .500 through five games and has provided a soft glove at the hot corner as the Tigers have gotten off to a slow, 0-5 start.
“It’s a lot of fun...It’s pretty normal to me. It’s fun,” Josie said of the experience playing for her father at the varsity level. “I knew about [the family’s softball heritage] since I was little, so, it’s fun to be able to play and keep carrying [that tradition] on.”
The current season isn’t Witter’s first foray into the softball coaching world, but it is perhaps one of his more meaningful. He is a softball die hard, but, at this point in time, he isn’t overly concerned about accumulating wins or suffering losses. He simply wants to enjoy the moment and help his girls become better all-around players.
“I’ve been a part of the softball program with the [Medford Diamond Association] for five or six years now. I had a chance to do junior high a few years ago and was going to do junior varsity last year, but with COVID that kind of went away. This year [the varsity position] opened up and [I] decided to try it. Hopefully, I can help the girls and make them better in any way they can. That’s kind of why I do it. I enjoy the sport and just try to keep it going as much as I can.”