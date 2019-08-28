BYRON — Medford needed this one.
With a few days to digest a disappointing loss to Minneota to open the season last Saturday, the No. 4-ranked Tigers started strong and never relented against a tough Class AA team on Tuesday night, beating Byron 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-21) in a nonconference on the road.
“What a difference a game makes,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “We played much better tonight then on Saturday. We did a great job of communicating and played a strong defensive game. We did a much better job of blocking also. We gave up five serves in Game 2, but we served much better in the third.”
The Tigers finished with 35 total digs in the match, which was a far cry from Saturday’s contest where Medford struggled keeping the ball alive against the Vikings’ formidable hitters. Kiley Nihart paced the team with 12 digs while Alyvia Johnson added seven and Emma Kniefel six.
Kinsey Cronin spearheaded the offense with 12 kills and Kniefel added 10. Johnson registered one ace and ended with seven kills.
Morgan Langeslag orchestrated the offense from her position at setter and accumulated 31 assists.
“Morgan did a great job of running our offense tonight and mixed it up to keep their defense out of sync and not allowing them to run their offense as much,” Underdahl said.
The Tigers (1-1 overall) are back in action on Thursday against another Class AA opponent, Pine Island. The match is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. from the MHS gymnasium.
Awesome Blossoms sweep J-W-P, 3-0
BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Led by a number of different players and remaining solid in all phases, Blooming Prairie collected its first victory of the young season with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-20) shutout of J-W-P in nonconference action on Tuesday.
“It was a great win tonight for our first home match,” BP coach Ranell Kittelson said. “The girls brought great energy and team chemistry and had great serve receive tonight.”
Julia Worke led the team in kills for the second-straight match with 11 and added five digs and one ace. Heather Pirkl added a team-high 11 assists to go with seven digs. Maggie Bruns shared duties at setter and accumulated 10 assists. Maya Lembke added six kills and nine digs.
Nicollet blanks NRHEG
NICOLLET — Boasting an almost entirely new lineup, NRHEG took its lumps against Nicollet on Tuesday in its season-opening match, but hung tough in all three sets of 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-22) nonconference loss.
“With graduating such a large class last year so we had a lot of open positions for this year's team,” NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. “We knew coming in that we were going to take our bumps and bruises figuring out who can fit where, and how as a team we can be most successful. Tonight, we did some good things, and we also saw some things that we need to work on.”
Sophie Stork led the Panthers (0-1 overall) with seven kills and eight digs.