ROCHESTER — Despite coming up short, the youthful Owatonna boys swimming and diving team established a solid baseline for the rest of the season on Thursday night in a Big Nine Conference match against Rochester John Marshall.
According to OHS coach, Peter Rhodes, 84 total swimming, including 44 newcomers, clocked lifetime bests in a variety of events.
Some of the highlights included Caleb Belting’s first-place time of 1:07.97 in the 100-yard breastroke. Logan Steckelberg also had a solid debut, finishing second in the 200 freestyle with a 2:08.92 while swimming in the second position in Owatonna’s 400 freestyle relay team that posted a 4:01.38.
Before the competition went into exhibition mode — which is basically the sport's version of a “running clock” where the trailing team is awarded all possible points in each subsequent event after the winning team has accumulated enough points to win — Fletcher Schulz earned a pair of second place finishes in the 100 butterfly (59.52) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.27).
The Huskies also represented well in the diving portion where Colton Kamholz finished in a close second with 172.45 points, just 3.75 points behind the winner, Kevin Bossou. OHS junior Jacob Fast ended in third with a 145.10.
The final score technically ended at 94-86 as Owatonna was awarded all possible points after the 100-yard backstroke.