LOOKING BACK, GAZING FORWARD: Reuvers reflects on loss of senior season, breaks down college decision

Izzy Reuvers was all smiles on Tuesday, February 11.
She and two of her closest friends were sitting at a table just inside the main entrance to Medford High School and taking part in a small celebration recognizing their commitment to play sports in college.
Reuvers was the only one of the talented trio — which included classmates Emma Kniefel and Kiley Nihart — having opted to play softball at the next level and was beaming with excitement for several reasons. Aside from a sense of pride she felt after signing her commemorative letter of intent to NCAA Division III Gustavus Adolphus College, she was also looking forward to the Tigers’ pivotal regular season basketball game at Maple River that was set to tip-off in roughly five hours.
One of the many in attendance that afternoon was Reuvers’ high school softball coach Amy Hanzlicek. The pair had a moment to chat, and after a few congratulatory pleasantries, Hanzlicek lightheartedly said that she wished softball practice started tomorrow.
“I had to make sure (basketball) coach (Mark) Kubat couldn’t hear me, but I told to her: ‘To be honest, so do I,’” Reuvers said with a chuckle over the phone on Wednesday afternoon.
It is these moments that are the hardest to reflect on in the two-plus months since that memorable February afternoon. The series of unprecedented events that have occurred since have shaken the sports world to its core and have had a profound impact on local athletes like Reuvers who not only consider the spring months to be their “main” season, but are also seniors.
Though Reuvers’ softball career isn’t over, the days of representing the maroon and yellow of the Medford Tigers have come to a premature and abrupt end. The glaring contrast between the ceremonious and optimistic nature of February’s signing day and the anticipation of the upcoming softball season against last Thursday’s decision by the Minnesota State High School League to cancel all spring sports isn’t lost on Reuvers, either.
“We were talking about potential scrimmages and how to coordinate that and were really starting to get excited,” Reuvers said. “Our new softball uniforms had just come in and we were talking about new bats and equipment and then all the sudden it came to a halt. It was a punch in the gut.”
The process that led to the MSHSL’s heartbreaking decision came in waves. The initial delay pushed the start of practice back to April 15 and it appeared as though only a small handful of games were going to be impacted.
And then it was pushed back to early-May.
And then it was pushed back until, well, never.
Coinciding with the governor’s decision to cancel classes for the remainder of the semester due to continued concern over the COVID-19 outbreak, and in-step with action taken by neighboring states like Wisconsin, the decision by the League encompasses all officially-sponsored sports and eliminates any possibility of shifting the season to the summer.
It’s final, and it’s comprehensive.
Being that the government had never dealt with such a pandemic, let alone the MSHSL, the process of determining what action to take was fluid and slogged forward at such a pace that it actually made the finality of the ultimate verdict easier to accept.
“When it was announced that we weren’t going back to school until mid-April, I started to accept that we might not go back at all, and that was actually harder than not being able to play softball,” Reuvers admitted. “That took a toll. The more days that went on, it helped me accept that we probably wouldn’t be playing softball either. You try to keep your head up because it breaks your heart every time you think about it. I’m not trying to be dramatic, but that’s the way it felt sometimes.”
Reuvers also explained that she’s doing everything in her power to offer support for her teammates and has gradually started to accept her new reality. Plus, there’s an impending college softball career to look forward to and that has softened the blow — at least a little — of not being able to play this spring.
“I’ve never concentrated on one sport for an entire year, so I am interested to see how far I can push myself,” Reuvers said. “I have this opportunity to prove myself at the next level and I’m excited to see where it goes.”
As a multi-year contributor in three different sports, Reuvers knew at some point she was going to have to come face-to-face with the tough decision as to what sport to pursue after graduation. She had built a reputation as a vital secondary option in both volleyball and basketball and didn’t participate in off-season clubs or leagues in any sport, so in order to draw attention from college scouts, Reuvers knew she was going to have to be proactive.
“At the beginning of last year, my junior year, I didn’t know what I wanted to do and if to I wanted to explore athletics (in college),” Reuvers said. “It was really a toss-up between volleyball and softball. One day I just sat down with parents. We had just gotten back from state volleyball and I told them: ‘This is where I am, and I don’t exactly know where I want to go to college, but I have an idea.’ They were very supportive from the start and really rowed the boat with this entire process and gave me the courage to reach out to colleges.”
With the backing of her parents and motivated to put her name out there, Reuvers committed herself to softball and got right to work. One of the first things she did was create an online profile at Next College Student Athlete, which is a site that assists “under-the-radar” athletes in every step of the recruiting process. She eventually took a few general tours at Winona State University and Wisconsin-Eau Claire and liked what she saw, but neither seemed to offer a good fit when it came to athletics.
“I liked it there and there was pieces that really stood out about both,” she said. “But I just wanted to keep my options open.”
On day, her dad suggested taking a look at Gustavus. He had connections within the athletics department at the college and the fact that it wasn’t too far from home made it easy to set up a visit. Before heading to the St. Peter campus, Reuvers sent a quick e-mail to the softball coach, Britt Stewart, and heard back within a couple days.
“She said she’d be honored to meet and that really stuck with me,” Reuvers said.
Though she admits it’s something that “everyone says talks when they make their college decision,” Reuvers said that she knew almost immediately when she stepped foot on campus that Gustavus was the place for her — a sense that was only reinforced after meeting face-to-face with Stewart.
“I told (Stewart) that I don’t know exactly where I stand when it comes to softball (recruits) because I didn’t play outside of high school,” Reuvers said. “The first thing she said was, ‘take deep breath, we are here to help you and want you to improve. We cater to you.’”
From there, everything else felt like a mere formality. Stewart explained that Reuvers would be offered a spot on the team if she decided to attend the school, and four months later, it became official when she signed on the dotted line in front of a couple dozen family, friends, peers, teammates and coaches.
“I don’t remember being at a signing event before and we were all a little nervous,” Reuvers said. “It was special seeing family there and having everyone cheer. It’s something I will remember forever.”
If there is one thing Reuvers is known for as an athlete, it’s versatility, so it should come as little surprise that she is expected to move around the diamond until she finds a position that fits best with Gusties. The one spot it will not be, however, is pitcher. As a former top assistant and pitching coach at the Division II level, Stewart advised Reuvers that she is much more suited for a spot on the infield, and this honestly went a long way with Reuvers.
“That sold me,” she said. “It’s rigorous being a pitcher in college, and being that I’m from a small school, I’ve play everywhere and (Stewart) explained that the entire staff is there to help with the adjustment.”