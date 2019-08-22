Editor's note: This is the 1st article in a 4-piece series highlighting the back-to-back defending state champion Owatonna football team leading up to its season-opening game against Rochester Century on Friday, August 30. On Tuesday, the People's Press will breakdown how the Huskies performed during their scrimmages at Prior Lake High School on Saturday.
At the risk of over-simplifying what can be a rather complicated sport, it’s safe to proclaim that good players make good football teams.
A coaching staff can have the most exotic and complicated schemes and spend hours preparing for a single contest, but if the players don’t show up on Friday nights, it becomes difficult to overcome even the most comprehensive and well-conceived game plans.
Over the next couple of months, Owatonna will see its share of healthy individual talent. From massive linemen, to bone-crushing linebackers, to game-breaking athletes, the Big Southeast District has them all.
The amount of overall depth within the league is as good as its been in a number of years, and the Huskies probably won’t be able to show up and simply pound teams into submission like they have in years past. Sure, there are going to be games in which Owatonna runs away with a lop-sided victory or two, but based purely on what the individual talent pool looks like within the district, teams will likely be able to hang with the Huskies for much longer stretches.
Here is a look at some of the top individual players Owatonna will see this season:
Week 1, Rochester Century: The Panthers boast a huge senior class and are one of the few groups that actually traded blows with Owatonna’s talented Class of 2020 coming up through the ranks. The Panthers retain two first-team all-district players in well-built linebacker Mark Leonard (6-3, 215) and two-way starter Jack Fisher (receiver/defensive back). Steven Nah boasts is a solid combination of speed and quickness at tailback and was part of the section-champion 4x200-meter relay group from last spring. District honorable-mention performer, Owen Johnson, is one of the top defensive backs in the state for the Class of 2021. As a sophomore, he racked up 74 tackles and broke up nine passes. Up front, Jerrad Ohr is a massive presence at 6-3 and 315 pounds.
Week 2, Northfield: The Raiders lost a bunch of players from last season’s team that led Owatonna at halftime in Week 7 and finished 7-4 overall, but Bubba Sullivan operates a stable program with a bevy of athletes at every level. Linebacker, Luke Stanga, is the lone returning player that earned all-district honors — first-team or honorable mention — in 2018.
Week 3, New Prague: The Trojans bring back both of their first-team all-district players in quarterback Parker Johnson and two-way athlete Jay Skogerboe (tight end/defensive end). Johnson is a left-handed thrower with good measurables (6-2, 200 pounds) and capable speed, clocking the 40-yard dash in less than 5.0 seconds. Skogerboe caught a 67-yard touchdown pass against Rochester John Marshall last season and led the team in sacks.
Week 4, Rochester Mayo: The Spartans lost seven of their nine all-district players to graduation, but return perhaps the best of the bunch in quarterback Cade Sheehan. In eight regular season games as a junior, he completed 55.1% of his passes and amassed 1,353 yards, 11 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He tossed four total TDs and accumulated 419 yards in two games against Owatonna in 2018 and makes up for his lack if size (5-foot-10) with good pocket awareness and quickness. Ethan Irvin earned honorable mention consideration last year on the defensive line (24 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks).
Week 5, Faribault: Six FHS players earned all-district recognition and only one of them returns for 2019, and that’s first-team member, Dylan Lippert. The middle linebacker/tight end stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 200 pounds. According to his recruiting profile, he runs a 5.2-second 40-yard dash and has squatted 390 pounds, so the strength is evident. Alex Gardner is the team’s most experienced running back as he rushed for 504 yards on 81 carries for a healthy 6.2 average in 2018. The Falcons have a big offensive line that features a number of 230-plus-pound beasts.
Week 6, Mankato West: Perhaps no player enters the new season with more hype and skill that West’s college-bound quarterback, Jack Foster. Starting every game since his sophomore year, the tall (6-foot-5) and shifty signal-caller earned Offensive Player of the Year honors in the Blue Division after passing for 1,413 yards and 20 touchdowns against just one interception in 2018. He also averaged a scary 7.6 yards-per-carry on the ground and added another nine TDs. He’s poised for a huge senior season before taking his game to the Ivy League and Brown University. Spencer Spaude was Foster's No. 1 target last season and he returns for his senior season. In 2018, he caught 32 passes for 574 yards and seven scores.
Week 7, Mankato East: Half of the Cougars’ four first-team all-district players come return in Jordan Merseth and Kolin Baier. Merseth is a big (6-5, 250 pounds) and talented two-way linemen while Baier finished second on the team with 100 tackles to go with 5.0 tackles-for-loss. Riley Gruenes was thrust into the starting spot at quarterback last season and showed some decent promise, throwing for more than 100 yards in six different games.
Week 8, Rochester John Marshall: One the biggest players coming back for the Rockets this fall, literally, is mammoth lineman, Deontae Veney. With a full season under his belt, the 6-foot-7, 290-pound tackle verbally committed to Division II powerhouse Minnesota State University in Mankato recently and is just half of the gargantuan tackle combination that also features Century-transfer, Ronaldo Tuatagaloa (6-8, 305). John Marshall averaged roughly 225 rushing yards per game last season, and is expected to take a big step forward this season as the program’s ultra-talented and deep junior class enters the fold.