AUSTIN — Battling not only a “fast and tough” Austin team but also an increasingly brisk winds, the Owatonna girls soccer team needed regulation and nearly two overtime periods to escape with a 2-1 Big Nine Conference victory on Tuesday night.
With the game tied 1-1 after the first 10-minute overtime period, Grace Wolfe lifted the Huskies to victory with a goal roughly three minutes into the extra stanza. Abby Vetsch was credited with the assist.
The victory, which also included a goa by Ezra Oien roughly four minutes after the opening boot, moves Owatonna to 7-4 overall and 6-1 in conference action while extending its winning streak to four games.
Three of the Huskies’ five remaining regular season games are at home, including Thursday’s matchup against Faribault at 7 p.m.