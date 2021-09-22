To break through against an opponent that had its number, the Owatonna volleyball team had to be resilient on a macro and micro level.
Macro meant turning the tide in a matchup won by Mankato East the last three years. All in sweeps.
Micro, the Huskies were forced to overcome slow set starts and even a set loss before prevailing 3-1 (26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23) Tuesday in Owatonna.
“It's been a while for us. This was a big win." Owatonna head coach Tai Tolle said. "It's a big win to win at home and it's a big win against East. They typically have a competitive program."
After East jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the first set, three straight aces by senior Leah Welker helped turn the tide for the Huskies.
Serving was a strength for Owatonna on Tuesday. It finished with 10 aces, most of which came in the first two sets.
“I think they did a great job controlling what they could control," Tolle said. "I thought our serves were aggressive and that's going to be key for us, keeping our serves aggressive. I thought they did a great job of that tonight. Pushing the corners on their serves, just putting the heat on the ball and putting pressure on East.
Owatonna fought back to a tie at 16 before East took the next three points.
Three more ties played out in the first set including at 24 before the Huskies closed it out with a Welker kill.
"Staying cohesive as a team, communicating and working as one," senior co-captain Welker described as Owatonna's keys to victory.
Owatonna faced another six-point deficit in the second set, this time at 8-2. Senior Isabella Barrie recorded three aces as part of five straight points with her at the line.
Neither team gained more than two points of separation until the Huskies closed out the final four points. Senior co-captain Bailey Manderfeld capped it with a kill.
Owatonna got out to a 7-5 lead in the third set before East countered with a 15-4 run.
The Huskies took the next six points to cut the deficit to 20-17 before running out of gas.
Lively student sections for both schools kept up energy into a fourth set as close as the rest.
Neither side led by more than two until Owatonna went up 15-12. A big part in gaining momentum came from the Huskies walling up at the net.
"I think our key to bouncing back was aggressive serving and then really strong net play," Manderfeld said. "We have a really big front row, we have a bunch of six-foot girls, so that really helps."
Owatonna sent tandems at East in the fourth set that combined for four blocks in the span of six points played in the middle of the set. Senior Audrey Simon was in on all four with help on three from junior Ava Eitrheim and one from sophomore Mehsa Krause.
Krause added four kills in the fourth set as teammates looked for her on the left side.
The Huskies extended to a 20-16 advantage and had the Cougars on the ropes at 24-21.
East fought for the next two points, only for Simon’s quick reflexes to flip the ball from her lap over the net for match point.
"We haven't beat East in a couple years so it was pretty cool to beat them in epic fashion tonight." Manderfeld said. "It was really competitive."
Owatonna moved to 2-0 in Big 9 play while East dropped to 3-3.
"It felt so good to finally beat them, work as a team and finish it," Welker said.
The Huskies stay home 7:15 p.m. Thursday to take on Northfield (3-0 Big 9). The Raiders are ranked No. 10 in the Class 4A coaches' poll.
The team's leadership senses growing cohesion with a team now together just over a month since the start of fall practice.
"Getting back together, we have a lot of new people on varsity, but we're learning how everyone plays and we're working together," Welker said.