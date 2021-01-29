Before anyone broke a sweat, four three-pointers were already in the scorebook.
The Owatonna boys basketball team came out sniping in a 72-28 dismantling of Albert Lea Friday night in Owatonna.
The Huskies (4-1, 4-1 Big 9) stormed out to a 12-0 lead on the Tigers (0-5, 0-5 Big 9) in a mere 2 minutes, 13 seconds.
The defensive attention devoted to keeping 6-foot-8 Owatonna junior center Evan Dushek in check just opened the floodgates for others.
“We’ve got five or six guys who can knock down the (three-point) shot,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “With Evan being our number one option and just kind of getting back into the flow of things, he’s our go-to-guy still and we were trying to get him some touches and get him going because he was a 20 and 10 guy last year.”
Friday was Dushek’s third game back from injury.
At one point late in the first half as Owatonna held a 43-9 lead, the Huskies had as many players score as the Tigers had points.
EIght of 10 Owatonna three-pointers came in the first half on the way to a 52-13 lead at the break.
The Huskies cycled in different lineups throughout the second half, though depth was limited, particularly in the backcourt.
“The biggest positive I took away tonight was other guys stepping up and doing a great job in terms of their roles,” Williams said. “With two starters out with Nolan Burmeister Out and Payton Beyer out, guys like Jack Titchenal stepping in giving us great minutes, Ty Creger stepping back into a starting role giving us great minutes. Abdi Isman.Guys like Mason Huckle came in the second half and did a good job rebounding the ball.”
Junior guard Brayden Williams notched his third 20-point game of the season to lead the team for the second straight game. He had a season high 29 in Tuesday’s win vs. Rochester Mayo and had a game high 24 Friday.
Williams was 4 of 8 from beyond the arc, including one with his heels scraping the half court logo.
The junior guard Creger, senior guard Isman and senior forward Titchenal all had 10 points. No Huskie played more than 22 minutes.
Senior forward Bhan Kuey led Albert Lea with 10 points. The Tigers were held without a bench point and made one three by Pal Wal.
Dushek scored 7 points for Owatonna to go with 4 rebounds and 4 blocks. One block at the rim in the first half wedged the ball in between the backboard and rim, resulting in a change of the possession arrow.
The Huskies shot 28 of 58 (.483) overall and cooled off in the second half from deep at to finish 12 of 35 (.343) from three. They made 7 of 13 (.538) at the foul line. The Tigers’ splits were 11 of 35 (.314), 1 of 11 (.091) and 7 of 14 (.500), respectively.
Owatonna's won three in a row over Albert Lea and has not lost at home in the series as far back as the 2004-05 season, according to minnesota-scores.net.
Owatonna next hosts Faribault (0-4, 0-4 Big 9) 7:30 p.m. Monday in the teams' only matchup of the season. It'll be a quick turnaround for the Falcons, who are are at Northfield 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Statistics
Owatonna
Points — Brayden Williams 24, Ty Creger 10, Abdi Isman 10, Jack Titchenal 10, Evan Dushek 7, Blake Burmeister 3, Lincoln Maher 3, Lane Versteeg 3, Mason Kunkel 2
Rebound leaders — Williams 8, Kunkel 8, Burmeister 4, Dushek 4, Isman 4, Maher 4, Creger 3
Three-pointers — Williams 4, Isman 2, Titchenal 2, Creger 1, Versteeg 1
Assists — Creger 6, Williams 5, Dushek 2, Burmeister 1, Versteeg 1
Albert Lea
Points — Bhan Kuey 10, Peirre Curtis 8, Cody Yokiel 5, Pal Wal 5