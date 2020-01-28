The Owatonna boys hockey team has a chance to knock off one of the co-leaders in the Big Nine Conference and complete the season sweep of Northfield on Thursday night at home.
If the Huskies can beat Albert Lea (7-9-1 overall, 6-3-1 Big Nine) on Tuesday — which is no guarantee — they will reach 24 points in the conference standings and remain behind the Raiders (26 points) regardless of Northfield's result against Red Wing the same night.
If both teams win on Tuesday, the winner of Thursday's showdown will gain a substantial edge in the race for the conference championship.
Below is a breakdown of the pivotal matchup:
Game: Northfield (11-7, 9-1) at Owatonna (13-4, 7-1), 7 p.m., Thursday, Owatonna Four Seasons Centre.
First matchup: The Huskies stifled the Raiders in a 2-0 victory in Northfield. Zach Wiese made 21 saves in net to notch the shutout for Owatonna.
Recent results: Since that game, Northfield has won seven of its last 10, including all five matchups against Big Nine Conference opponents. Owatonna, meanwhile, has won eight of 11 games since the first matchup, with the only losses coming against Duluth Denfeld, Rochester Century and Gentry Academy, which has also beaten Northfield.
1. Success for the Huskies starts between the pipes, specifically with Wiese, their senior goalie. So far this year, Wiese is 11-3 with three shutouts and a .928 save percentage with a goals against average of 1.50. The one game in which he's recorded a save percentage below .900 was in a 6-5 loss against Rochester Century, which snuck five of their 22 shots past Wiese (one of Century's goals was an empty-netter). The Huskies have also utilized Preston Meier and True Gleseke for a combined three starts this season, but it figures the Raiders will see Wiese on Thursday night.
For Northfield, senior Cal Frank has started every game this season and sports an 11-7 record with a save percentage of .868.
2. A byproduct of Wiese's solid play this year has been Owatonna's performance on the penalty kill, which has kept the puck out of the net on 51 of 54 opportunities, good for 94.4%. Conversely, the power play unit for Northfield has sputtered this season, with the inconsistent success resulting in a conversion rate of 19.4%. It's worth noting, though, that when the unit is clicking there's been little opponents can do to stop it. In a 6-0 win at Winona on Jan. 16, the Raiders scored on all three of their power plays. In a recent three-game stretch, Northfield converted on six of nine power-play opportunities to help it top Mankato West, Austin and lastly, Winona. Since then, the unit is 0-for-5 in its last two games.
3. One of the driving forces behind Northfield's recent success has been its most visible source of offense: junior forward Carson VanZuilen. He's in the midst of an eight-game point streak in which he's racked up five goals and an eye-popping 16 assists. Behind that production, the Raiders have piled up 41 goals in the last nine games. Along with VanZuilen, junior defenseman Josh Kruger has notched a point in eight of his last nine games, including 10 in the last five. Sophomore forward Spencer Klotz has also ratcheted up his offensive production recently, with 20 points in the last eight games. For the season, VanZuilen leads Northfield with 35 points, while Klotz is second with 33 and Kruger is third with 19.
On the Owatonna side, junior forward Zach Kubicek has 19 points in his last seven games, while junior forward Dom Valento has produced a more steady 12 points during the same stretch. Valento and Kubicek are tied for the team lead with 30 points each, while Valento scored the second goal in the 2-0 win against Northfield earlier this season.
*All statistics and records are accurate as of Jan. 27 and were found on mnhockeyhub.com