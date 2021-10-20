With the game clock sitting at under a minute left in the fourth quarter and rainfall continuing to drench a muddy version of Owatonna’s football field, Drew Henson and the field goal unit trotted out on the field, despite it only being 3rd-and-9.
Tied at 14-14, the Huskies went the safe route in case there was a botched snap on the first try at a go-ahead field goal, which didn’t happen. The ball was held perfectly and Henson followed through on his kick from roughly 30 yards out. The refs signaled a successful field goal, providing the Huskies a 17-14 lead against the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets with 36 seconds on the clock.
“Well [Drew Henson] is a weapon,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “It’s hard to simulate mud, rain, a heart-pounding situation, a snap and a hold in wet hands. You can’t practice that, so for a kid to be that stone cold in that situation was huge.”
While it’s nerve wracking to have a game come down to a game-winning field goal, the drive to set the Huskies up for the win was all but easy.
The KoMets were forced to punt deep in their own territory, which the Huskies attempted to field off a bounce and promptly lost control of when the Kasson-Mantorville gunners made their way down the field. Owatonna was fortunate to recover its own fumble, setting up a potential game-winning drive.
Due to the amount of rain, both sides had put a strong focus on running the ball. Knowing what was coming their way, the KoMets were able to force the Huskies into a 3rd-and-long.
Coming off a week where he had four interceptions and a fumble, sophomore quarterback Jacob Ginskey snapped the ball, waited and stepped up, firing the ball down the Huskies sideline to a double-covered Nick Williams, who went up and snagged the soaking ball on the sideline for one of the biggest plays of the game. First down Huskies.
“The only way you can learn to overcome adversity is to face adversity and overcome it,” Jeff Williams said. “I thought he did a nice job tonight. We asked him to be a game manager most of the night. It was a wet, sloppy mess out there, he wasn’t going to be throwing it all over the place. Ask him to be a game manager and when we get a critical situation like that, he threw it great ball into the boundary and Nick went up and got it and it couldn’t have been more perfectly placed.”
After a couple of runs, Owatonna took a timeout and sent out its ace kicker in hopes of taking a quite literal last minute lead. Henson lined up for the kick and the rest is history.
Even with time left on the clock, Owatonna contained Kasson-Mantorville’s offense for the final 36 seconds. As the clock ticked away the final seconds, the Huskies bench exploded with excitement.
While Owatonna made two huge plays down the final stretch, it was nothing new when it came to scoring on both sides. From start to finish, the game was a battle of who could break off big plays and who could capitalize off mistakes.
Kasson-Mantorville started the big play trend in the second quarter when it broke off an 86-yard touchdown run to open up the game's scoring, which was promptly responded to by the Huskies.
Noah Wellnitz fielded the KoMets kick following their touchdown and the junior hightailed it over 70 yards down the field for a touchdown. That put the Huskies in front 7-6, since Henson drilled his PAT and the KoMets missed theirs.
Not to be outdone, Grant Achterkirch broke off another long run from just inside Kasson-Mantorville territory for Owatonna’s second touchdown of the game to go up 14-6. Kasson-Mantorville ultimately responded on a touchdown pass that came with under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game after a two-point conversion.
Outside of breaking off a handful of big touchdowns, a majority of the game was spent trading run play for run play and fumble for fumble, with the latter happening more than usual due to the rain despite an emphasis on ball security.
“Obviously we all struggled with [ball security],” Jeff Williams said. “They struggled with it down on their own endzone. Gave us the ball, almost gave us the ball twice down there, on two successful plays. We got the second, turn around and do the same dang thing back.”
Through all of the fumbles and miscues, the Huskies put themselves in a spot defensively where they forced the KoMets to punt late in the game and set up Owatonna for its winning drive to cap off the regular season.
While the Section 1-5A playoffs begin Tuesday, Oct. 26 with the quarterfinals, Owatonna is all but a lock to receive the No. 2 seed in the section and a first-round bye. That sets the Huskies up with a semifinal matchup Saturday, Oct. 30 against the winner between the No. 3 and No. 6 seeded teams, which are projected to be Northfield and Austin.
The bracket will be announced Thursday.