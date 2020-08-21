Representing the “Unsung Heroes” in the sport of wrestling, and any sport for that matter, is the coach’s wife. They play an instrumental role in the success of any team and program.
Nobody has been more exemplary of that than Owatonna’s Mary Davis.
If the wife’s of a coach doesn’t take some kind of active role in the sport their husband coaches, things can be very difficult at a number of levels. In the case of Mary Davis the degree of support and active role was vital to the success of the wrestling program, formerly coached by her husband.
“The most difficult part of being a coach’s wife is the sharing of your husband and the father of your children with a demanding job,” Mary Davis said.
Added former Owatonna Wrestling Association President Sandy Jirele says: “Mary is a very valuable silent partner in her husband’s coaching career. She is the hardest-working lady I’ve ever met. She is so giving. I admire the way she picks up the slack for her family when Scot is extra busy during the season. I sense that Scot knows he doesn’t have to worry about the home front, because Mary is there.”
“She never puts herself first,” says her husband Scot. “Mary never seeks or desires recognition for all the things she has done for others. She is truly one of the most selfless people you will meet in a lifetime. This is why this honor is so deserving and will not only be enjoyed by our family, but appreciated by many people she has helped over the years.”
As a coach’s wife for 44 years, Mary has sold numerous t-shirts and souvenirs. She’s also served as Treasurer to the Owatonna Wrestling Association and helped coordinate tournaments and banquets while also collecting money and deposits, spending many hours making phone calls asking for help for at tournaments.
“Mary has missed many great matches because she’s just outside the door at the merchandise table,” Jirele said. “Beyond this, Mary has even helped move and clean wrestling mats. She has made signs, mended uniforms (and) sometimes even mending clothing for wrestlers that ask. Mary is a great cook and has made many meals over the years.”
Even with everything Mary has done for the Owatonna wrestling program, she found time to help her husband host the Minnesota Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Banquet. For the past 17 years Mary has been the front registration and ticket sales person for this large-scale operation. She also helps with setup and takedown.
However, what people remember the most is her invocation prayer at the beginning of the banquet prior to eating dinner. Mary’s prayers over the years have received much praise from people attending the banquet. Guests feel the sincerity in which her prayers are given as she pays an honor and blessing to the honorees and their guests.
For her many contributing efforts over the many years, Mary Davis has received some recognition, though wholeheartedly unwanted and unsolicited. In 1995, the Owatonna Wrestling Association honored her with their highest honor: The “OWA Service Award.” Then, in 1999, Mary was selected as Wrestling U.S.A. Magazine’s “National Coach’s Wife of the Year.”
Beyond all she does for others, Mary has been a great mother, raising three children in Alyssa, now age 37, Colin, age 34 and Ashley, age 31. Mary is now a great Grandmother too, to three children in Taylan, age 9, Lillian age 6, and Zachary, age two. In representing the “Unsung Hero’s” in the sport of wrestling, and all sports for that matter, “The Coach’s Wife,” Mary Davis is a shining example of what an instrumental role a coach’s wife can play. Mary Davis helped bring some great success to the Owatonna Wrestling Program and other programs her husband has coached in over the years.