Before closing out their regular season, the Medford Tigers made a stop in Goodhue for the Goodhue Invitational tournament Saturday. The Tigers had a successful day to say the least, winning all three pool play matches and then winning the championship match for first place.
To start pool play, Medford played Spring Grove. The Tigers beat the Lions in two sets, winning the first 25-20 and the second 25-19.
In its second match, Medford went to three sets to defeat Hayfield. The Tigers fell 22-25 in the first before bouncing back for a 25-18 win in the second and a close 15-13 win in the third and final set.
The final pool play match for the Tigers was against Lake City, which Medford won in two sets behind a 25-20 victory in the first and 25-18 in the second.
“We played a very strong offensive game today; we passed very well which allowed us to run our offense. We are not a strong out of system team, so passing well is huge for us,” said Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl. “Our block has continued to improve, and today we did a great job blocking at the net or at least getting a touch on their attack to allow our defense to make plays.”
In the championship match, Medford ran into the hosting Goodhue Wildcats. The Tigers won in a very close 25-23 first set before losing 25-18 in the second set, setting up a winner-takes-all third. Medford took that final set 15-12 to earn first place.
Isbel DeLeon led the Tigers on offense with her team-high 35 kills on the day, which was followed closely by MacKenzie Kellen’s 32 kills. The Tigers also saw 25 kills from Clara Kniefel, 21 kills from Hannah Schull, nine kills from Annette Kniefel and eight kills from Julia Niles.
Schull led the team in aces with seven total. Behind her was Clara Kniefel with five, DeLeon with two and one from Niles and Andrea Bock.
Defensively, Bock posted 40 digs. DeLeon and Schull both recorded 26 digs, Niles recorded 21 digs, Nicole Harfmann recorded 15 digs and Kellen recorded nine digs.
In front of the net, Annette Kniefel had seven blocks with her sister Clara behind her with four, as well as four from Schull and two from DeLeon.
“We still struggle at times setting our block and getting a double block in the middle and at the outside,” Underdahl said. “We always played a strong defensive game not allowing a lot of balls to hit the floor and we did a nice job of helping our setter out today to keep allowing our offense to work. We served strong today. Hannah [Schull], Andrea [Bock], and Clara [Kniefel] had some big runs for us today.”
Medford will look to carry the momentum from the Goodhue Invitational with it when the Tigers host Randolph Monday night to close out their regular season.