The Owatonna volleyball dropped its second straight Big Nine Conference match on Saturday in a 3-1 (25-23, 25-19, 15-25, 25-12) loss to Winona.
Emily Hagen continued her strong start to the season and paced the Huskies (2-3) with eight kills while Lanie Schuster tied a career-high with seven kills. Ava Eitrem added five kills and Haylee Mullenbach led the defense with 18 digs.
Owatonna hosts Rochester Mayo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Huskies’ outing against Faribault on Thursday has been postponed to mid-November.