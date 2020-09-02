BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The NRHEG boys cross-country team placed four runners in the top 10 Tuesday in Blooming Prairie to finish second behind the host Awesome Blossoms in triangular that also include Lyle/Pacelli.
Daniel Nydegger captured second place overall with a time of 19 minutes, 35 seconds. George Roesler came in fifth place with a time of 21:26 and Tylar Malakowsky wasn’t far behind with a 21:39 (ninth-place).
Conner Nelson gave the Panthers another top 10 finish by taking 10th in 22:51. Samuel Christensen rounded out the top five runners by finishing 16th in 23:57. Gavin Anderson finished 20th in 24:52 and Eric Arvis took 22nd in 26:16.
Blooming Prairie, which was led by Hosea Baker’s third place finished (20:19.5), won the team portion with 28 points. NRHEG had 42 points for second while Pacelli tallied 59.
Luke Larkoski tallied the second-best finish for the Blossoms in third place, clocking a 21:25. He was followed by teammates Jesse Cardenas (sixth, 21:28), Tyler Forystek (seventh, 21:38.2) and Alex Miller (eighth, 21:38.7).
“Daniel Nydegger started the year off with a second-place finish, which will be a great way to start the year,” Panthers head coach Miles Otstot said. “George Roesler finished extremely strongly in his first ever cross-country race with a fifth-place finish and a great sprint to the end. Tylar Malakowsky and Conner Nelson also finished in the top 10 to help propel the team to a second-place finish.”
Tori Vaale led the NRHEG girls by ending third overall with a time of 23:52. Sidney Schultz captured fifth place in 24:56 and Annabelle Petsinger took seventh with a time of 26:06. Hallie Schultz and Olivia Kofstad filled out the top five spots. Hallie Schultz took 16th in 30:56 and Kofstad took 20th in 32:36.
Pacelli won the girls race with 30 points and Blooming Prairie edged out the Panthers for second place by scoring 48 points. NRHEG finished with 50 points.
Bobbie Bruns led the way in sixth place with a 25:36 and was followed by teammates Megan Oswald in eight, Emily Miller in ninth and Chloe McCarthy in 10th.