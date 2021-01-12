Aubrey Fischer, senior
Sarah Johns, senior
Kendall Johnson, senior
Cassidy Martin, senior
Sophie Stork, junior
Raquel Fischer, sophomore
Erin Jacobson, sophomore
Sidney Schultz, sophomore
Teagan Sutter, sophomore
Hallie Schultz, freshman
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 15 — at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 18 — at Tri-City United, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 22 — vs. Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26 — vs. United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 29 — at W-E-M, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2 — vs. Fairmont, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 5 — vs. Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 12 — vs. Hayfield, 7:!5 p.m.
Feb. 16 — vs. Blue Earth Area, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 19 — vs. Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 23 — at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 26 — at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
March 2 — vs. Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
March 5 — at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
March 8 — at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
March 11 — vs. Waseca, 7:15 p.m.
March 12 — vs. W-E-M, 7:15 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 22 vs. Medford — With only one senior that graduated from last season's team, this may be the season NRHEG surges from the middle of the Gopher Conference toward the top. It will receive an early test with Medford, last season's co-conference champion. The Tigers lost many of the primary contributors from that championship team to graduation, however, making the third game of the regular season an opportunity for the Panthers to make an early declaration of their intent to challenge the top of the conference this season, or perhaps for the Tigers to reassert themselves as a team that still belongs in the conference's top tier. These two teams will also play Feb. 26 in Medford.
Feb. 9 at Blooming Prairie — In the biggest proof of its potential, NRHEG split last season's two-game series with the Awesome Blossoms thanks to a late-season 58-55 victory. While W-E-M is viewed as a favorite to win this season's conference title, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG are part of an intriguing group of potential challengers that includes Medford and last season's fourth-place team, Maple River. These two teams will also play March 2 in Blooming Prairie.
Feb. 19 vs. Maple River — If NRHEG showed its potential against Blooming Prairie last season, then it showed the results of growing pains and youth against Maple River. The Panthers were swept in the two-game season series by a combined 53 points, an overall point differential that doesn't quite track with what NRHEG showcased at other points last season. The Eagles graduate last season's leading scorer Ally Brueger, but still do carry a sizable senior class into this season. In addition to this midseason matchup, these two teams will play Friday night in the first game of the regular season.
*The roster listed above is based off of last year's team. A varsity roster for this season was not submitted as of publication.