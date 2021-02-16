A strong second half was not enough to make up for a lackluster first as the NRHEG Panthers fell to 3-7 overall Monday night following their non-conference loss to the St. James Area Cardinals (2-8, 0-5 Big South Conference), 67-60. The loss is the Panthers second in a row following three wins in four games.
"We started the first half out a little on the slow side. Offensively we got good looks, I thought, versus their zone and just couldn’t make enough of them," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "The start of the second half didn’t start very good for us and they pushed the lead to about 20 at one time. And then we had a dramatic shift in how we shot and played. I credit my guys for keeping on battling and not quitting as we got the game to four with a minute and a half left at 63-59 after we started forcing turnovers and hitting shots. In the end though, we couldn’t string two stops together to tie the game and they made free throws and got some layups while we pressed."
Daxter Lee led the Panthers in scoring with 21 while Kordell Schlaak added 17. Porter Peterson (7), Jack Olson (6), Ashton Johnson (5) and Jaxon Beck (4) also scored.
The Panthers resume Gopher Conference action on Friday, Feb. 19, when they go up against Maple River (8-1, 7-0) in Mapleton. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m.